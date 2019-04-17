MARTA

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, April 17. 2019
Comments (0)
News headline: “New England Patriots owner issues apology in Florida prostitution deal.” A short biography of Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he was a longtime Democrat who became a friend of Donald Trump. Shouldn’t he also apologize for being a longtime Democrat?
“You can always tell when a politician has spoken from the heart. He has to take it back the next day.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
MARTA: just one more big government program which political insiders wanted to expand. The proposed extension into Gwinnett County was rejected by voters. Good for us. Not many folks I know ride it or vote for it. I voted against it every time when I was in DeKalb and again in Gwinnett.
Check the trend: Fox Network loads up with liberals and the stock drops like a rock. Good!
“The collapse of FOX into just another megaphone of leftist babble will create a giant profit opportunity for other television industry investors and entrepreneurs.”
Thomas DiLorenzo on LewRockwell.com  3-18-19
Coming soon from a Democrat near you: bigtime gun control. Remember Ross Perot? He was a big gun control advocate. The media forgot to mention this, of course.
HenryUSA.com makes rifles and shotguns and has the slogan, “Made in America or not made at all.”
Republican “Conservatism Inc.” members are scared to death of the media left. They want to reach an accommodation with those who hate them. You can see it playing out on the Fox Network.
“The shortest measurement of time has been recorded. It is the time between disagreeing with a moonbat liberal Democrat and being called a racist.”
DailyKenn.blogspot.com  3-21-19

He figured it out early, in May 2016: “Since Hillary cannot even beat back a demented old socialist like Bernie Sanders, then she is in trouble.”
Nikitas3.com  5-4-16  
I just stumbled into this site Nikitas3.com and recommend it highly, also DaiylKenn.com, which I found several years back – great writing on both.
Part-time conservative site Club for Growth opposed Trump in 2016 but says it is looking “seriously” at supporting him in 2020. That took a lot of thought, didn’t it. Are you thrilled beyond words?
A November 2018 Gallup report says five million Central Americans want to join caravans to the U.S., just what we need, poor folks, no skills, easily manipulated by Democrat politicians, non-English speakers,  unchecked for any medical problems or criminal records.
What do people see in Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren (PEW)?
“Freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear”
George Orwell
Bumper sticker of the day: 99% of Democrats Give the Rest a Bad Name.
“Hollyweird supports depravity and revels in it.”
Saberpoint.blogspot.com
Another fine site too few seem to hear about.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News