News headline: “New England Patriots owner issues apology in Florida prostitution deal.” A short biography of Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he was a longtime Democrat who became a friend of Donald Trump. Shouldn’t he also apologize for being a longtime Democrat?
“You can always tell when a politician has spoken from the heart. He has to take it back the next day.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
MARTA: just one more big government program which political insiders wanted to expand. The proposed extension into Gwinnett County was rejected by voters. Good for us. Not many folks I know ride it or vote for it. I voted against it every time when I was in DeKalb and again in Gwinnett.
Check the trend: Fox Network loads up with liberals and the stock drops like a rock. Good!
“The collapse of FOX into just another megaphone of leftist babble will create a giant profit opportunity for other television industry investors and entrepreneurs.”
Thomas DiLorenzo on LewRockwell.com 3-18-19
Coming soon from a Democrat near you: bigtime gun control. Remember Ross Perot? He was a big gun control advocate. The media forgot to mention this, of course.
HenryUSA.com makes rifles and shotguns and has the slogan, “Made in America or not made at all.”
Republican “Conservatism Inc.” members are scared to death of the media left. They want to reach an accommodation with those who hate them. You can see it playing out on the Fox Network.
“The shortest measurement of time has been recorded. It is the time between disagreeing with a moonbat liberal Democrat and being called a racist.”
DailyKenn.blogspot.com 3-21-19