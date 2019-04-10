Russ's Sports Review

April is my favorite sports month of the year. The men and women’s college basketball championships, the start of the MLB season and of course the Masters. I don’t watch nearly as much basketball as I used to. I have watched the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments. This column is being written prior to the guys’ championship game between Texas Tech and Virginia. Unfortunately, the officials had a huge impact at the end of the Virginia-Auburn game on Saturday. The final three shot foul call was the right call, but of course the non-call on the double dribble was brutal. Auburn deserved better in the end but they had their chances.
The women’s championship game on Sunday night was one for the ages between Baylor and Notre Dame. The Lady Bears dominated early, as they would lead by as many as 17 points. The momentum of the game swung when Baylor’s all American forward Lauren Cox hurt her knee late in the third quarter. The Lady Irish would come alive and grabbed the lead for a brief time but Baylor would do just enough and survive 82-81. Baylor was the better team on this night and should have won by more.
Okay so we are nine games into the Braves season and they are 5-4. So far they are kind of as advertised. The East looks strong as everyone expected. The rotation looked just okay but Gausman looked good against the Marlins. The bullpen hasn’t been good, as they couldn’t even hold a lead against the poor Marlins. We are still waiting for Donaldson and Acuna to get on track at the plate. It is still early but my fourth place prediction unfortunately still looks about right.
The month of April has something for everyone including the NFL draft late in the month. My very favorite is the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta. Monday I was fortunate enough to make it to Augusta National Golf Club for the 20th year in a row. Even though I was fortunate enough to see D.J., Bubba, Rory, Tiger, Rickie and others, the course was still the star. Seeing the course in all its beauty brings a chill throughout my body like I am seeing it for the very first time.
The weather was better than expected and the people were really out to watch. Tiger was out early as he usually is and played the back nine with former champ Fred Couples and Justin Thomas. D.J. and Rory weren’t far behind. Johnson made an ultra rare double eagle on the par 5, 15th hole. It is still great to watch players skip balls on the par 3, 16th hole. Everyone that came through, that is what I saw.
Tiger was actually the only player in his group to reach the green on his skip shot. Trust me, if you don’t skip the ball across the pond, you will get booed. Tiger didn’t do it on Tuesday last year and the packed stands let him know it. It’s time for a fearless prediction. It’s time for Rory to complete the career grand slam so I will take him to win. I think D.J. will be in the game and I think Fowler will come close once more, but with good weather I think it will be a bombers paradise at Augusta National.
