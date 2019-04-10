By Joey Marchant
Dodge reeled off three consecutive wins this week, including two region wins. They got started on April 1st with an exciting home win in walk off fashion against the Rutland Hurricanes. Rutland is a high school in South Bibb County formed in 2003.
Brodie Woodard started on the mound for Dodge and retired the Canes in order in the first. The Canes took the lead in the second. Woodard gave up three hits in the inning including a two run double giving Rutland a 2-0 lead.
Dodge came right back in the bottom of the second. After two Dodge strikeouts to start the inning, Noah Mincey singled to right and moved to second on a wild pitch. Landin Crummey followed with a double scoring Mincey. Parker Hardin walked, and Timmy Johnson entered as a courtesy runner for him. Brendan O’Connor hit a fly ball to right field that it appeared would end the inning. However, the right fielder misplayed it. With two outs and Crummey and Johnson running on contact, they both scored easily. O’Connor made it all the way to third. Garrett Durden reached on an error by the third baseman allowing O’Connor to score making it 4-2 Dodge.
Rutland batted around retaking the lead in the third. Like Dodge earlier, Rutland made two quick outs before rallying to score five runs. Rutland strung together four base hits and took advantage of two Dodge errors for a 7-4 lead.
Dodge got right back to work in the bottom of the third. DJ Bursch led off with a walk and stole second. Andrew Lowery singled Bursch home. Lowery went to second on the throw to the plate. After a Dodge strikeout, Crummey grounded out to the right side moving Lowery to third. Hardin delivered a base hit scoring Lowery. Johnson entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin and moved to second on a wild pitch. O’Connor walked as Johnson stole third base on the pitch. A subsequent balk called on the Rutland pitcher scored Johnson tying the game at 7-7.
The Canes continued to take advantage of Dodge miscues in the fourth. They scored two runs without recording a hit aided by two Dodge errors and a hit batsman. Rutland led 9-7.
Dodge couldn’t score in the fourth, and Garrett Durden took the mound to relieve Woodard to begin the fifth. Yet another Dodge error allowed the leadoff man to reach first for the Canes. He would ultimately steal second as Durden fanned the next two Rutland batters. The next batter tripled driving in the runner from second. Durden stranded him by inducing a ground ball for the third out. Rutland led 10-7.
Mincey led off with a base hit in the bottom of the fifth, but was doubled off to end the nning when Hardin hit a line drive right at the second basemen. Dodge faced a three-run deficit with six outs left.
O’Connor led off the Dodge sixth with a single. Durden had an infield hit and went to third on a throwing error allowing O’Connor to score. Noah Cummings entered as a courtesy runner for Durden. Kaden Burse had a single to drive Cummings home and cut the Rutland lead to 10-9.
The Dodge defense held in the seventh, and Dodge came to bat in the bottom of the inning needing one run to tie the game. Mincey led off with a base hit. Crummey laid down a bunt for a hit sending Mincey to second. Seth Cossett entered as a pinch runner for Crummey. Parker Hardin sent a seeing eye single up the middle to score Mincey with the tying run. Cossett had to hold at second. Cummings entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. O’Connor lined out to left for the first out, but did not hit it deep enough for Cossett to tag and score from third. Durden had an infield hit, but the runners could not advance. The bases were now loaded with Indians. Coach Herring called for the suicide squeeze, and Cossett broke for home at full speed. Woodard got the bunt down in fair territory, but not out of the reach of the Rutland catcher who had the presence of mind to know that because the bases were loaded, he did not need to tag Cossett. He need only tag the plate for the force out. As Cossett slid into home, the catcher dove for the plate. The umpire called Cossett safe with the winning run, and the Rutland coach was livid. Videos captured by fans show the Rutland coach may have had a complaint, but the umpire doesn’t have the benefit of video replay in high school baseball. Dodge won 11-10 to take plenty of momentum into its Region 3AA series with East Laurens.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Brendan O’Connor was one for four with a walk and a run scored. Garrett Durden was two for five extending his hitting streak to nine games. Brodie Woodard was one for four with a walk and the game winning RBI. Kaden Burse was two for four with one run batted in (RBI). Andrew Lowery was one for four with one RBI and one run scored. Noah Mincey was three for four with two runs scored. Landin Crummey was two for four with a double and one RBI. Parker Hardin was two for four with a walk and two RBI.
Woodard got a no decision after pitching four innings and surrendering nine runs (three earned) on seven hits. Woodard walked none and hit two batters. He struck out three. Durden got the win for Dodge. He pitched three innings surrendering one run on two hits. He walked one and struck out three.
Dodge traveled to East Dublin on April 2nd to take on the East Laurens Falcons. It looked to be a pitchers’ duel early as East Laurens sent Sophomore Ryan Mimbs to the mound, one of the best pitchers in Region 3AA. The Indians countered with Junior Andrew Lowery who has pitched well for Dodge this year. Lowery would get the best of Mimbs on this day as Dodge won 5-1. Lowery pitched 6 and 2/3 innings scattering five hits and issuing only one walk. Lowery struck out nine Falcons. Lowery got good support from his defense, which has at times let the Dodge pitching staff down this year.
Mimbs made the Dodge hitters look silly the first time through the order striking out six Indians using his fastball to get ahead and his curve ball to finish most of them off. Dodge got on the scoreboard in the third. Brendan O’Connor turned around a Mimbs fastball for a single. Brodie Woodard reached on an error. The runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch. O’Connor would then score on another wild pitch making it 1-0 Dodge.
Dodge would add to their lead in the fourth. Landin Crummey led off with a single. DJ Bursch reached on an error. Lowery laid down a bunt, which Mimbs pounced on in time to cut Crummey down going to third. Noah Cummings entered as a courtesy runner for Lowery. After a Dodge strikeout, another wild pitch allowed the Dodge runners to advance to second and third. O’Connor drew a walk to load the bases. Garrett Durden was hit by a pitch to plate Bursch. Brodie Woodard had a base hit to score Cummings and O’Connor giving Dodge a 4-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Lowery was on cruise control. He was perfect until giving up a bloop single to Mimbs in the bottom of the fourth. The ball probably should have been caught. It appeared the sun may have played a role. Lowery got the next two batters to fly out, and Parker Hardin gunned down Mimbs as he tried to steal second for the third out.
Dodge would add a run in the fifth. Crummey and Burse had consecutive base hits. Lowery hit a rocket shot back up the middle, which Mimbs deflected allowing an infielder to field the ball and step on second to cut down Bursch. Cummings entered as a courtesy runner for Lowery and intentionally got into a rundown as East Laurens forgot all about Crummey who trotted home from third base giving Dodge a 5-0 lead.
East Laurens would add a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth to cut the Dodge lead to 5-1. Lowery fanned the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh before giving up a base hit. He was pulled in favor of Crummey who struck out the only batter he faced to seal the victory.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Brendan O’Connor was one for three with a walk and two runs scored. Brodie Woodard was two for four with two RBI. Noah Mincey was one for four. Landin Crummey was three for three with one run scored. DJ Bursch was one for three with one run scored. Parker Hardin was one for three.
The series would continue on April 4th as Dodge hosted East Laurens. Parker Gay started on the mound for Dodge. East Laurens got on the board early with four hits and one Dodge error leading to a 3-0 East Laurens lead after one half inning of play. Dodge wasted no time regaining the lead in the bottom of the first. Brendan O’Connor led off with a walk. Garrett Durden doubled to left. Brodie Woodard walked to load the bases. Noah Mincey singled to plate O’Connor. Andrew Lowery tripled to the gap in left center driving in Durden, Woodard and Mincey and giving Dodge a 5-3 lead.
Ryan Mimbs had a solo homerun for East Laurens in the second cutting the Dodge lead to 5-4. It would remain that way until the bottom of the third when Kaden Burse led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Mincey sacrificed him to third. Lowery doubled plating Burse. Parker Hardin walked, and Timmy Johnson came in as a courtesy runner for him. Johnson got into an intentional rundown allowing Lowery to score from third making it 7-4 Dodge.
It would remain that way until the sixth when East Laurens cut the Dodge lead to 7-6. Gay struck out the first batter, but the next batter reached on an error. Gay hit the next batter and was then called for a balk. East Laurens had runners at second and third with one out. The next batter hit a seeing eye single to drive in two runs. Gay’s night was done as Crummey came in to relieve him. Crummey wasted no time as he got the runner at first with his great pickoff move. The runner chose to break for second where Mincey threw to Woodard for the easy out. Crummey struck out the next batter for the final out of the inning.
Dodge put East Laurens away in the bottom of the sixth. O’Connor doubled and went to third on a wild pitch. Durden walked and went to second on catcher’s indifference. Woodard walked to load the bases, and Johnson entered as a pinch runner for him. Burse doubled home O’Connor and Durden. Mincey reached on an error, which allowed Johnson and Burse to score. Mincey ended up at second. Crummey had a bunt single, and Cummings entered as a courtesy runner for him. Lowery drove in Mincey with a base hit. Parker Hardin had a bunt single, and Cummings and Lowery scored. Roper Weath ersbee entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin. DJ Bursch walked. Durden had a bloop single to load the bases. Woodard grounded out scoring Weathersbee. Bursch scored on a wild pitch to end the game with a 16-6 Dodge victory.
Parker Gay got the win for Dodge going five and one-third innings surrendering six runs (three earned) on six hits. Gay walked one and hit two batters. Gay struck out four. Landin Crummey pitched two thirds of an inning giving up no runs on no hits or walks and striking out one.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Brendan O’Connor was one for three with a double, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored. Garrett Durden was three for four with a double, one walk and two runs scored. Kaden Burse was one for two with a double, three walks, two RBI and two runs scored. Noah Mincey was one for three with one RBI and one run scored. Landin Crummey was 1 for three with one walk, one RBI and two runs scored. Andrew Lowery was three for four with a triple, a double, five RBI and one run scored. Parker Hardin was two for three with two walks.
With the two wins over East Laurens, Dodge (12-6) moves into third place in Region 3AA trailing Bleckley County and Washington County. Those two teams play each other twice this week, so Dodge still has a chance to finish second in the region and host a first-round playoff game. Dodge was scheduled to travel to Southwest (2-13) for a region game on April 9th, but results were unavailable at press time. Dodge will travel to Turner County (3-15) on April 10th, host Southwest on April 12th and travel to Telfair County (11-9) on April 15th.
