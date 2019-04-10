Obamacare was sold as an economic boost to America, keep your doctor, save money. B.H. Obama lied, no celebrity or media leftist complained about the scam, even though socialized medicine has never worked anywhere. If not for John McCain, we would be rid of it today.
Government medical systems don’t work. Obama proved that politicians try to get everyone under government control for votes.
“There are lies Hollywood loves and lies that it will expose. They loved Obama’s lies.”
Laura Ingraham 9-21-17
Goofy Jerry Brown, finally retired governor of California (good!), called Trump supporters “cave dwellers.” We need a new pro-Trump group: Cave Dwellers for Trump. Count me in.
“The football field is now a minefield of social justice causes where National Football League officials countenance Black Power salutes, but ban pro-police decals on helmets after cop ambushes.”
Michelle Malkin on VDare.com
Medicaid isn’t supposed to be a way of life, a permanent fixture. It’s supposed to be for a limited amount of time.
“If you’re okay setting fire to the American flag I hope you’re also setting fire to your American taxpayer-funded welfare check.”
Tomi Lahren posted at 4:14 a.m. 9-20-17
Tomi gets up early.
What keeps witch-hunting Robert Mueller and company in business: We have “large numbers of vigilant inquisitors roaming the countryside.”
Dale Steinrich on LewRockwell.com
They’re looking for a story that supports the left’s narrative, of course. There’s news and there’s their news.
