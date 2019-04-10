B.H. Obama lied

Obamacare was sold as an economic boost to America, keep your doctor, save money. B.H. Obama lied, no celebrity or media leftist complained about the scam, even though socialized medicine has never worked anywhere. If not for John McCain, we would be rid of it today.
Government medical systems don’t work. Obama proved that politicians try to get everyone under government control for votes.
“There are lies Hollywood loves and lies that it will expose. They loved Obama’s lies.”
Laura Ingraham    9-21-17
Goofy Jerry Brown, finally retired governor of California (good!), called Trump supporters “cave dwellers.” We need a new pro-Trump group: Cave Dwellers for Trump. Count me in.
“The football field is now a minefield of social justice causes where National Football League officials countenance Black Power salutes, but ban pro-police decals on helmets after cop ambushes.”    
Michelle Malkin on VDare.com    
Medicaid isn’t supposed to be a way of life, a permanent fixture. It’s supposed to be for a limited amount of time.
“If you’re okay setting fire to the American flag I hope you’re also setting fire to your American taxpayer-funded welfare check.”
Tomi Lahren posted at 4:14 a.m.  9-20-17
Tomi gets up early.
What keeps witch-hunting Robert Mueller and company in business: We have “large numbers of vigilant inquisitors roaming the countryside.”
Dale Steinrich on LewRockwell.com
They’re looking for a story that supports the left’s narrative, of course. There’s news and there’s their news.

My two favorite words lately: expedited removal. That is, of illegal aliens. Just invading the USA is a law violation in itself. 
“The most fundamental purpose of government is defense, not empire.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Sometimes windbag writers use the smear buzzwords “ideological firebrand” to replace the old overused “controversial.” Who can define such trigger words? 
Conservative baseball great Curt Schilling reminds us that Fidel Castro was Cuba’s Adolph Hitler. True! He was Hitler on a smaller scale.
The left has a basic problem, says Curt Schilling. “Their problem is we don’t care as much about their problem as they want us to.”
Curt Schilling on the Laura Ingraham show
He’s right – he says he just ignores the stuff he doesn’t like. Curt has a good point – the left constantly tries to get under your skin. Try not to let them do so. 
Ron Paul and Larry McDonald, both physicians turned congressmen, always voted NO on all foreign aid. They said it was unconstitutional and they were right.
“Politics in Washington is like professional wrestling – only not as honest!”
Angry White Dude on AngryWhiteDude.com  
I miss Angry White Dude – he gave up writing on the Internet, at least for now.
Do people still take cars to Mr. Goodwrench, looking for that great GM feeling? Remember that commercial?
Bumper sticker of the day: Clean Air Smells Funny.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
