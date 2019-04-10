Woman arrested for man’s murder

On Monday, April 8, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation that occurred earlier on this date at 38 Indigo Lane in Eastman.
A 911 call was received at approximately 12:23 p.m. after family members returned home and found Gary Peacock, age 62, deceased inside the residence.
Cassi Roosa, age 24, was arrested for the murder of Peacock. Roosa resided at the residence with Peacock’s step-son.
Roosa has been charged with one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault. Roosa is being held at the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center.
An autopsy will be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.
If anyone has information about this case, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 478-374-8131.
At the time of the murder, the Eastman Police Department was actively seeking to find Roosa in connection to a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday, April 7. That incident involved the beating of a 58 year old female with a lamp at 5740 Main Street.
At the time of the murder on Monday, April 8, the Eastman Police Department was waiting on deputies (because the address was in the county and not in the city) to go with them to 38 Indigo Lane where it was believed Roosa may be.
Deputies were currently tied up with a fatality wreck on the Cochran Highway.
