Russ's Sports Review

I know we are a couple of games into the regular season, but I have decided to do my fearless predictions for the 2019 season. Okay, here we go. Let’s start with the National League East. I have heard from several of you about why am I so tough on the Braves. I don’t like the make-up of this team. Injuries to four key pitchers could be a huge knock to this team. Shockingly, they could still correct the rotation and the bullpen.
Unfortunately, I do not believe either will happen. Yes, I think the Braves will finish fourth. I hope I am wrong. I have debated with myself about who I like in the East. I guess I will take the Nationals by just a little. If they can hit enough, they have plenty of pitching lead by Max Scherzer and free agent Patrick Corbin. Soto and company should be able to do enough. If the Mets pitchers stay healthy, they will be a factor.
The National League Central looks like it will be a three-team battle as well. The Cardinals, Cubs and Brewers should all be close. I think the pressure is really on the Cubs to win. The rotation led by Darvish, Hamels and Lester will have to come through. I like them over the Brewers by just a little. Don’t ever count out the Cardinals though. The National League West is a two-team race I think. It should come down to the Dodgers and the Rockies If you go by talent, I like the Dodgers, but health could play a huge role.
Kershaw and Rich Hill both started the season on the injured list. They should be ready soon but there is a question of how long they will hold out. They may have to lean on their offense early in the season. The Rockies will lean on Arenado, Story and the strong offense. I will take the Dodgers. It may be close but they are the better team. The Padres and Giants will both be better but not strong enough.
The American League East has long been considered the strongest division in baseball. I will take the Yankees over the world champion Red Sox. The Yankees helped the rotation as they picked up James Paxton from Seattle. They also have Tanaka, Severino and Happ. Judge, Stanton and Torres lead a loaded line up. The Sox will be good with Betts, Bogaerts and Martinez in a strong offense. The rotation is good with Price and Sale. The bullpen has lost Kimbrel and they may struggle. The second place team should be the wild card. Don’t count on CY Young award winner Blake Snell and the Rays. They should be the favorite for the second wild card.
The American League Central should go to the Indians. They are strong in the rotation with Kluber and Bauer. The Twins may challenge them but I don’t think that they can hang with the Indians.
The American League West should belong to the Astros. The dynamic duo of Verlander and Cole lead a strong rotation. The offense should be really good with Correa, Springer, Bregman and Altuve. I guess Oakland has a shot but Houston should be a huge favorite. They could use one more starting pitcher but I like their chances. The Angels and Trout could be spoilers but not enough firepower to contend. We will take a look back at these picks in September.
Let’s wrap up things with a college softball report. On Wednesday, Middle Georgia’s Lady Knights and former Dodge County Lady Indian Margaret Simmons hosted Georgia Southwestern. It was a big day for Simmons, a sophomore shortstop. She went three for six with four runs scored and a long homer in the double-header sweep in three to one and five to one wins. The Lady Knights are 20-10 on the year.
