Sports 04-03-2019

By Joey Marchant
It is not often that a team can get outhit 20-10, have three men thrown out on the base paths, commit five errors and still win a baseball game, but that is just what Dodge did against Telfair on March 25. Dodge won a seesaw battle. The difference in the game was the ability of the Dodge pitching staff to throw strikes. Dodge did not issue a single walk. Telfair handed out ten free passes.
With only two varsity games this week and no region games, Dodge was able to use three pitchers without having to worry about available arms. Andrew Lowery was the first to take the mound.
Telfair came out swinging. Jalen Clemons led off with a bunt single. Cameo Blankenship reached on an error, and the runners moved up on a wild pitch. Trey Bess grounded out to third scoring Clemons. Jared Dopson drove in Blankenship with a base hit up the middle. After giving up another hit to Tre Blankenship, Lowery settled down to retire the next two batters.
Dodge wasted no time taking the lead in the bottom of the first. Brendan O’Connor and Brodie Woodard walked. Kaden Burse reached on an error to load the bases. DJ Bursch then hit a Grand Slam over the fence in left center to give Dodge a 4-2 lead.
Lowery retired the first two batters in the top of the second, but then Telfair came roaring back. Clemons singled. Cameo Blankenship doubled. Trey Bess drove in two runs with a double. Dodge turned a hard hit ground ball by Dopson into a three base error scoring Bess. Tre Blankenship followed with a base hit driving in Dopson for a 6-4 Telfair lead.
Dodge tied it in the bottom of the second. O’Connor led off with a walk. Garrett Durden laid down a sacrifice bunt. Woodard singled plating O’Connor. Burse had a base hit to move Woodard to third. Burse attempted to get in a rundown to score Woodard from third. The pitcher would not bite, and Burse moved up to second on the play. Woodard then broke for home just before the left handed pitcher started his motion. The pitch beat Woodard to the plate, but he slid in under the tag for the steal of home. The score was tied 6-6.
Telfair regained the lead in the third. Landin Crummey came into relieve Lowery. Jude King led off with a bunt single. He stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Crummey struck out the next two batters before allowing a base hit to Cameo Blankenship scoring King. Telfair led 7-6.
The Telfair lead was short lived. O’Connor legged out a double. Durden followed that up with a single, but O’Connor fell coming around third and had to retreat. Woodard hit a sacrifice fly to center driving in O’Connor and tying the game at 7-7.
Telfair continued to score in the fourth. Dopson reached on an error. Tre Blankenship doubled. Noah Harrelson grounded out to score Dopson and give Telfair an 8-7 lead.
Dodge was held scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, and it looked like Telfair would pull away. Woodard came in to relieve Crummey, and Telfair continued to pound the baseball. Clemons and Cameo Blankenship singled. Bess doubled home Clemons. Dopson grounded out scoring Blankenship. Tre Blankenship had an infield hit to score Bess giving Telfair a 10-7 lead.
Dodge battled back in the bottom of the fifth. Seth Cossett came in as a pinch hitter and was hit by a pitch. Parker Hardin walked. Timmy Johnson came in as a courtesy runner for Hardin. O’Connor doubled scoring Cossett. Durden doubled scoring Johnson and O’Connor tying it again at 10-10.
Telfair continued to score runs in the sixth. King singled and stole second. He moved to third on a passed ball. Clemons drove in King with an infield hit. Cameo Blankenship reached on an error allowing Clemons to score and giving Telfair a 12-10 lead.
Dodge came back in the bottom of the sixth. Bursch was hit by a pitch, and Crummey reached on an error. However, Bursch was then picked off at second. Noah Mincey delivered a base hit to center. Cossett walked to load the bases. Hardin was hit by a pitch scoring Crummey. Johnson entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin. O’Connor reached on an error allowing Mincey and Cossett to score. Durden singled plating Johnson and giving Dodge a 14-12 lead.
Telfair would add a run in the seventh on back to back doubles by Tre Blankenship and Landin Connell, but Dodge would hang on for the 14-13 win.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: O’Connor was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored. Garrett Durden was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Brodie Woodard was 1 for 3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Kaden Burse was 1 for 3 with a run scored. DJ Bursch was 1 for 2 with a Grand Slam, a walk, a hit batsman, four RBI and one run scored. Noah Mincey was 1 for 3 with a walk and one run scored.
On March 28, Dodge defeated the visiting Treutlen County Vikings by a score of 10-1. Parker Gay started on the mound for Dodge and got the win going four innings surrendering one run on three hits while walking three and striking out three. Landin Crummey pitched the final three scoreless innings surrendering only one hit and no walks. Crummey struck out four batters.
Dodge took a 3-0 lead in the first. Garrett Durden doubled. Brodie Woodard reached on an error allowing Durden to score. Kaden Burse reached on an error. DJ Bursch walked. Andrew Lowery grounded into a fielder’s choice to erase Bursch, but Woodard scored in the process. Lowery then got into an intentional rundown, which allowed Burse to score from third.
Dodge would blow it open in the third. With Dodge leading 3-1, Woodard led off with a walk. Burse reached on an error. Woodard was erased when Bursch hit into a fielder’s choice. Lowery walked loading the bases. Noah Mincey hit a sacrifice fly scoring Burse. Crummey reached on an error allowing Bursch to score. Parker Hardin reached on catcher’s interference loading the bases. Timmy Johnson entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin. Lowery scored on a wild pitch. O’Connor singled plating Crummey and Johnson giving Dodge an 8-1 lead.
Dodge added a run in the fifth when Lowery led off with a single. Crummey had a base hit. Lowery tagged and advanced on a fly out to center by Hardin. O’Connor reached on an error allowing Lowery to score making it 9-1 Dodge.
Dodge added a final run in the sixth when Burse reached on an error. Johnson entered as a pinch runner for Burse and moved to third on a wild pitch. After a short sun delay, Lowery tripled scoring Johnson for the 10-1 win.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Garrett Durden was 1 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Brendan O’Connor was 1 for 4 with two RBI. Andrew Lowery was 2 for 3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored.
Dodge improves to 9-6. The Indians were scheduled to host Rutland High (5-12) on April 1 and travel to East Laurens (8-9) on April 2nd, but results of those games were unavailable at press time. Dodge will host East Laurens on April 5. We should learn a lot about Dodge’s playoff prospects after these two games against East Laurens.
Dodge’s Junior Varsity (JV) got their offense on track this week in a big way. Dodge scored fifty-four runs in four games winning three and losing one. Dodge hosted Toombs County in what was scheduled to be two five inning games on March 26th. The first game was called after four innings as Dodge won by a score of 17-2.
Toombs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first as Brendan O’Connor gave up two walks and two hits. O’Connor settled down from there and pitched three more scoreless innings to earn the win.
Dodge scored eleven runs in the bottom of the first all coming with two outs. Seth
Cossett reached on an error. Cole Cranford reached on an error. Cossett alertly scored on the play as the throw from the outfield rolled all the way through the infield and into foul territory. Austin Cannon entered as a courtesy runner for Cannon. Griffin Durden walked. Noah Cummings hit a three run homer over the left field fence to clear the bases. Macky Rowland reached on an error. Davis Marchant walked. Tyler Shields was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Gage Pittman singled scoring Rowland and Marchant. Kade Harpe tripled to center driving in Shields and Pittman. Trase Moore walked. Cossett reached on an error allowing Harpe and Moore to score. Cranford singled driving in Cossett. Dodge led 11-2.
Dodge made it 12-2 in the second on a leadoff double by Rowland followed by singles by Marchant and Shields.
Dodge scored five in the fourth to complete the 17-2 mercy rule win. Cummings was hit by a pitch. Rowland singled. Marchant singled scoring Cummings. Shields singled scoring Rowland. Marchant scored on a wild pitch. Pittman and Harpe both walked. Trase Moore reached on an error allowing Shields to score. Cossett drew a bases loaded walk to score Pittman with the final run.
Dodge substituted liberally in the second game. Austin Cannon started on the mound for Dodge and went the distance to earn a 7-6 walk off win.
Pittman led off with a base hit for Dodge in the first, but he was erased when Shields grounded into a fielder’s choice. Marchant singled to score Shields giving Dodge a 1-0 lead.
Toombs tied it at 1-1 in the top of the third before Dodge took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Pittman singled and scored on a triple by Rowland. Brady Moore just missed a homerun when he doubled off the left field fence to drive in Rowland.
Toombs came back with five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead. It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth. Pittman and Shields walked. Marchant singled driving in Pittman. Cannon singled plating Shields. Marchant scored the tying run on a passed ball. Brady Moore walked, and Trase Moore singled scoring Cannon with the winning run for the 7-6 victory.
Leading hitters on the day for Dodge were as follows: Trase Moore was 1 for 6 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored. Kade Harpe was 1 for 3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and one run scored. Seth Cossett was 1 for 3 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored. Cole Cranford was 1 for 3 with one RBI. Noah Cummings was 1 for 2 with a homerun, three RBI and two runs scored. Macky Rowland was 3 for 4 with a walk, a triple, a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Davis Marchant was 4 for 5 with a walk, three RBI and three runs scored. Tyler Shields was 2 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Gage Pittman was 3 for 4 with two walks, two RBI and three runs scored. Brady Moore was 2 for 2 with a walk, a double and one RBI. Austin Cannon was 1 for 1 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Dodge JV continued to score almost at will with a 15-0 route of Treutlen County on March 28. Garrett Durden did not allow a hit as Dodge took care of the Vikings in three innings. Cummings led off the second inning with a double. Cranford drove in Cummings with a double. Cannon entered as a pinch runner for Cranford. He moved to third on a wild pitch. Rowland walked and stole second. Cannon scored on the throw to second. Griffin Durden walked. Marchant hit into a fielder’s choice erasing Durden and moving Rowland to third. Brady Moore grounded out scoring Rowland. Shields walked and stole second. Marchant scored on a wild pitch. Trase Moore singled scoring Shields. Pittman singled. A throwing error on the play allowed Trase Moore to score and Pittman to advance to second. Harpe singled scoring Pittman. Cummings doubled home Harpe. Cranford doubled home Cummings. Cannon entered to run for Cranford and scored when Rowland reached on an error. Griffin Durden reached on an error allowing Rowland to score. Marchant doubled in Durden making it 12-0 Dodge.
In the third, Pittman had a base hit. Aren Barden walked. Cameron Gooch was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cranford doubled in Pittman and Barden. Jason Lann singled in Gooch to give Dodge the 15-0 win.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Noah Cummings was 2 for 2 with two doubles, and RBI and two runs scored. Cole Cranford was 3 for 3 with three doubles and four RBI. Trase Moore was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Gage Pittman was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Kade Harpe was 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. Jason Lann was 1 for 1 with one RBI. Davis Marchant was 1 for 2 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.
Dodge JV traveled to Douglas to face the Coffee County Trojans on March 29. Coffee came out with bats blazing. Through three innings, Coffee used seven hits, a combined eight walks and hit batsmen, and four Dodge errors to build a 13-0 lead. Dodge fans were making dinner plans when Dodge began to mount a huge comeback.
Dodge got things started with two runs in the fourth. Cossett led off with a walk. Griffin Durden drove him in with a single. Marchant walked. Brady Moore reached on an error allowing Durden to score cutting the lead to 13-2.
Dodge crept closer in the fifth. Kade Harpe had an infield hit. Barden entered as a pinch runner for Harpe. Cossett singled. Runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch. Rowland walked. Joel Joiner entered as a courtesy runner for Rowland. With the bases now loaded, Durden was hit by a pitch to score Barden. Durden was erased on a fielder’s choice by Marchant, but Cossett scored on the play. Brady Moore singled in Joiner. Coffee led 13-6.
Dodge came all the way back to tie it in the sixth. Harpe walked. Cossett had a base hit. Rowland was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Barden entered as a courtesy runner for Rowland. Durden was hit by a pitch scoring Harpe. Marchant walked scoring Cossett. Durden was erased on a fielder’s choice by Brady Moore, but Barden scored in the process. Cannon entered as a courtesy runner for Moore. Trase Moore had a single to load the bases. Pittman walked scoring Marchant. Harpe singled driving in Cannon and Trase Moore. Cossett was hit by a pitch. Pittman scored from third on a wild pitch to tie it 13-13.
Coffee would score two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 15-13 lead. Dodge refused to give up. Durden led off the seventh with a walk. Marchant reached on an error. Brady Moore moved the runners to second and third with a ground ball to the right side. Trase Moore reached on an error scoring Durden. Pittman singled home Marchant tying it 15-15.
Coffee would go on to score the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh for the 16-15 victory. Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Trase Moore was 2 for 5 with a walk and two runs scored. Kade Harpe was 2 for 4 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored. Gage Pittman was 1 for 5 with a walk, two RBI and one run scored. Brady Moore was 1 for 5 with two RBI. Seth Cossett was 2 for 3 with a walk, a hit batsman and three runs scored. Griffin Durden was 1 for 2 with a walk, two hit batsman, three RBI and a run scored.
Dodge JV improves to 7-6-1 with games remaining versus Bleckley on April 3, at Irwin on April 10 and at Rutland on April 11.
Dodge County High School (DCHS) Squaws Head Basketball Coach, CaSandra Walker Hamilton, was recently named the 2019 Region 3AA Girls’ Coach of the Year.
Coach Hamilton has received this honor for the second year in a row. She has been head coach of the Squaws for the past three seasons and has led her team to Region 3AA Championship games three years in a row, winning the championship for the past two seasons.
Coach Hamilton has also led the Squaws to the state playoffs all three years. Her teams have won 25 games each of the past three seasons for an overall record of 75-12 in three seasons.
