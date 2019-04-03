Legals 04-03-2019

CONDEMNATIONS
GPN 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 12, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
NINE HUNDRED NINETEEN DOLLARS ($919.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; DAVIS INDUSTRIES .380 CAL. HANDGUN (SERIAL #: AP122699)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 18 day of MARCH, 2019.
NICHOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF LYNN SHEFFIELD
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on NOVEMBER 16, 2018, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
THREE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED TWENTY-EIGHT DOLLARS ($3,728.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 26th day of March, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF LYNN SHEFFIELD
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM ROY BUTLER deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 11th day of March 2019.
SIB WAYNE BUTLER
Executor of the Last Will
& Testament of William Roy Butler
1540 WPA Road
Eastman GA 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of NORMA JANE W. EAGERTON, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of MARCH, 2019.
CAROLYN RENE E.
FORDHAM
Executrix, Estate of NORMA JANE W. EAGERTON
1104 7th Avenue,
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DALE JENNINGS CLEMENTS late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 22nd day of March 2019.
JOHN DELBERT CLEMENTS
Executor of the Estate of Dale Jennings Clements
P.O. Box 415
Eastman, GA 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
RITA J. LLOP, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 07
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Sally R. Franklin, late of Dodge County, deceased are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said Estate are required to make payment to:
Estate of Sally R. Franklin
Carol G. Brown, Administrator
c/o Fred White, Lawyer
7720 Hampton Place
Building 9, Suite A
Loganville, Georgia 30052
GPN 07
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Doretha B. Hardy, deceased, late of Dodge County Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 28th day of March, 2019.
EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF
Doretha B. Hardy, Deceased
DON STACY HARDY
415 Mace Cannon Road
Dublin, GA 31021
1014
MISCELLANEOUS
GPN 1
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FULTON COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACTLYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA, Petitioner.
CIVIL ACTION FILE
NO. 2018CV310020
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
PETITIONER: LYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA
MATTER: IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
DATE ACTION WAS FILED: September 5, 2018
DATE OF ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: March 7, 2019
CHARACTER OF ACTION: To all persons (hereinafter, “Respondents”) claiming property rights of, title in, and ownership of matured, unredeemed United States savings bonds with purchasers or owners with last known addresses in the State of Georgia (“Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds”): take notice that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-12-237, Petitioner has caused to be filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County a Petition for Declaratory Judgment seeking a judgment declaring property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds, which are unclaimed property and subject to the provisions of Georgia’s Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, are subject to escheat to the State of Georgia with property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from said bonds vesting in the State of Georgia.
Respondents are hereby noticed and commanded to be and appear at the court in which this action is pending within sixty (60) days of the Date of the Order for Service by Publication. Respondents are to file any response or answer with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County in accordance with the Fulton County Super Court’s Standing Order Regarding Electronic Filing for Civil Cases entered October 12, 2018 (available at: http://ga-fultoncountysuperiorcourt.
civicplus.com/Document Center/View/551), with a copy of such response or answer to be sent to the Attorney for Petitioner, whose name and address is: James B. Manley, Jr., Special Assistant Attorney General, Troutman Sanders LLP, Bank of America Plaza, 600 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 3000, Atlanta, Georgia 30308-2216.
Witness, The Honorable Emily K. Richardson, Fulton County Superior Court Judge.
CLERK, FULTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
GPN 14
COMBINED NOTICE
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
Georgia Department of Community Affairs
(Name of Responsible Entity)
60 Executive Park South, NE Atlanta, GA 30329-2231; (770) 679-4840
(Address, Zip Code and Telephone Number of Responsible Entity)
Laurel Hart
(Name of Acting Chief Executive Officer of Responsible Entity)
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by Legacy Villas, LP.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
At least one day after the end of the comment period the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) will submit a request to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds (Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act of 1990) for the following project:
Legacy Villas
(Project Title or Name)
Legacy Villas, LP Phil Ellen
(Name of Project Owner and Owner Contact)
New Construction
(Nature of Project)
Eastman, Dodge, Georgia
(Location-City, County, State of
Project)
$9,500,000
(Estimated Cost of Project)
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) received an application in January 2019 for the award of federal HOME funding for the development of this project. DCA has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required.
Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) prepared by DCA. This ERR is on file at DCA at 60 Executive Park South, N.E. Atlanta, GA 30329 by appointment only and may be examined or copied weekdays from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency wishing to comment on the project or ERR may submit written comments to Laurel Hart, from March 27, 2019 to April 14, 2019. All comments must be received by within the fifteen (15) day comment period.
RELEASE OF FUNDS
DCA certifies to the HUD that Laurel Hart in her capacity as Acting Chief Executive Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The HUD approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows DCA to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
Following its receipt of DCA’s request for release of funds, HUD will accept objections to the release of funds or DCA certification for a period of fifteen days only if the objections are made
on one of the following bases:
(a) The certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of DCA;
(b) DCA has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58;
(c) The grant recipient or other participants in the development process has committed funds, incurred costs, or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the HUD; or
(d) Another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.
Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures
(24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to Environmental Objections, care of
Georgia CPD Director, US Department of Housing and Urban Development
40 Marietta Street
Atlanta GA 30303
1016
PUBLIC HEARING
GPN 16
PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING AND REQUEST FOR PUBLIC COMMENT ON THE STATE OF GEORGIA’S PROPOSED ANNUAL ACTION PLAN FOR FFY 2019, THE SECOND YEAR OF THE 2018-2022 CONSOLIDATED PLAN
The State of Georgia will host a public hearing and webinar to present its proposed Action Plan for FFY 2019, the second year of the five-year 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan.
The Annual Action Plan indicates how anticipated funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be implemented from July 1, 2019 - June 30, 2020 for the following programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and the National Housing
Trust Fund (NHTF) Programs.
The Plan provides strategies and investments of resources to address housing and community development needs, barriers to fair housing, and lead-based paint hazards. The Plan includes all records of citizen participation/consultation.
The State of Georgia encourages all of its residents, sub-recipients and grantees, public agencies, and other interested parties to attend this public hearing and/or webinar and submit any written comments to the agency.
The public comment period for the Plan is open from April 1, 2019, through May 1, 2019.
The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00- 11:00 AM at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, 60 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
The webinar will be held on Thursday, April 18 from 2:00-3:00 PM. To participate in the webinar register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1458795041802140674
Copies of the proposed plan and supporting data may be downloaded for free at https://www.dca.ga.gov/node/4566
To request hard copies of the proposed Plan or copies of data used:
By mail: Georgia Department of Community Affairs, ATTN: Annual Action Plan 2019, Samanta Carvalho, Office of Community Housing Development, 60 Executive Park South, Atlanta, Georgia 30329
By email: Samanta.carvalho@dca.ga.gov By TDD: 404-679-0567
Please contact DCA at Samanta.carvalho@dca.ga.gov (TDD: 404-679-0567) for any necessary accommodation.
DCA is prepared to provide appropriate language services for non-English-speaking (LEP) individuals. Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and/or Vietnamese interpreters can be made available upon request. Please identify any language services needed 10 days prior to the public hearing, including in which language(s) such services are required.
Translation of the notice and interpretation services for this event are available upon request.
Traducción de la notificación y servicios de interpretación para este evento están disponibles apedido.
DCA complies with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Individuals with disabilities who may need auxiliary aids or special modification to participate in the public comment process should call (404) 679-0567 or email Samanta.carvalho@dca.ga.gov.
Individuals seeking reasonable accommodations or with specific ADA needs should email fairhousing@dca.ga.gov. Visit https://dca.ga.gov/fairhousing for more information
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RANDY PITTMAN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9140
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BRITNIE PITTMAN has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of RANDY PITTMAN deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before APRIL 18th, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to
file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ESTATE NO. P-14-8784
NOTICE
(For Discharge from Office and all Liability)
RE: PETITION FOR DISCHARGE FROM THE ESTATE OF SANDRA S. DYKES, DECEASED
TO: AFFILIATE ASSET SOLUTIONS, LLC
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced petition, in this Court on or before MARCH 28, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL McCRANIE
Probate Judge
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Legals 04-03-2019
