An Eastman woman has died after she and another woman were stabbed early Monday morning.
Althea Etheridge, age 60, of Eastman, was found stabbed to death in a 2004 Ford Expedition near the corner of First Avenue and Calahan Street in Eastman. Another woman, Alexia Williams, age 38, was also stabbed and was flown by helicopter to Navicent Health in Macon where she was listed in stable condition.
The incident happened at approximately 4:28 a.m. on Monday, April 1. The Eastman police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist in the case.
The vehicle had run into a tree on Calahan Street. The GBI is possibly looking for a black male in connection with the case.
If anyone has information regarding the case, they are asked to contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788.
Authorities investigate murder, stabbing
