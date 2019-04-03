Remittance tax

There is a way to stop illegals from bleeding us dry: “Some 97 percent of remittance money is sent by wire, meaning a tax would be highly effective at raising funds.”
Alan Wall on Cairco.org  1-24-18
Good idea from the great James Kirkpatrick on VDare.com: Fund the border wall with remittance taxes from foreigners living here and sending money home. “Remittance tax”–forbidden words.
“Two words would transform the immigration debate; why won’t President Trump say it? What, exactly, is he waiting for?”
James Kirkpatrick on VDare.com 10-22-18
Campaign Workers Guild is a new union that seeks to force Democrats to treat their staffers better. Democrat politicians resist the union’s attempts to sign up campaign workers. Many employees of politicians claim they’re treated like dirt by the Demos – imagine that.
“Invasion of the USA IS a national emergency!”
Sher Zieve column on RenewAmerica.com  3-1-19 
All should read her great column.
Ebony magazine has a list of 100 most influential Black Americans. Some people regard Thomas Sowell as America’s greatest living political philosopher. Walter Williams, Thomas Sowell and Clarence Thomas were not on the list. Wouldn’t you figure all three should’ve made the top 100 list? Maybe conservatives weren’t welcome. 
“What goes unsaid eventually goes unthought.”
Steve Sailer on VDare.com
“Liberals who murder infants can’t mock Sarah Sanders for saying God elected Trump.”
Dana Loesch
“We now talk as if America, freedom and democracy were all the same thing. It’s assumed that government may justly do anything, provided it does so with majority support.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com

Roger Stone has a tattoo of Richard Nixon’s head on his back, pictured on his website, StoneZone.com. It was disgraceful the way the government raided his house in Fort Lauderdale. They try to poison public opinion, making impossible for some people to get a fair trial. Naturally the Demoleft is trying to relitigate the 2016 presidential election.
How long could Richard Nixon or Roger Stone have stayed out of prison with Bill Clinton’s record?
Gun Owners of America (GunOwners.com): “The only no-compromise gun lobby in Washington.”
Dr. Ron Paul   Ron Paul’s toll-free number is 1-800-322-1414.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: TheLibertyDaily.com, TheHighRoad.org, LibertyUnyielding.com, TheDustinInmanSociety.org, NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com, HowToPronounce.com, Breitbart.com, LibertyUnbound.com, AnnCoulter.com, LifeZette.com, LauraIngraham.com, IlanaMercer.com, BlacklistedNews.com, TheoSpark.net, ZeroHedge.com, CanadaFreePress.com, LifeNews.com, WFLAOrlando.com (6-9a.m.), WND.comMichelleMalkin.com, Unz.com, CommDigiNews.com, FakeHateCrimes.org, DailyKenn.com, HermanCain.com, DailyKenn.com, SidneyPowell.com, Downtrend.com, LarryElder.com, 1stock1.com, ClashDaily.com. 
Coretta King claimed in 1980 that the election of Ronald Reagan meant the KKK would be in the White House. Sounds a bit extreme, doesn’t it.
Bumper sticker of the day: Obamacare Doesn’t Care.
ATM: All That Money.
Marshall Miller
