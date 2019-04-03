Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Most of this Nation must be asking if God’s word still counts.
The word of God will never fail. America cannot become great as long as she keeps forgetting what our founding fathers believed in. Dr. Martin Luther King stated that no matter the color, we must all be wrapped in a single garment of togetherness as friends or we all will die together as fools. America’s number one problem is her first school, which is the home and which is no longer an institution of morality. Young boys and girls are not being taught that we go from holding hands to the wedding band.
God’s word will never fail although we have the right to disagree with each other. We keep emulating Frank Sinatra’s “I did it my way” instead of doing it God’s way. We are so busy asking God for what we want instead of giving Christ what he wants.
Our leaders are forgetting what our founding fathers believed in. America is a great Christian nation but she has forgotten how to be Christ like. If the time comes when America goes to pieces, it will be from inward corruption (Francis Grimke).
The time has come when Christians must vote for honest men and take consistent ground in politics or the Lord will curse them (Charles Finney). The cornerstone of modern civilization must continue to be religion and morality (President William H. Taft). Faith is our surest strength and our greatest resource (President Dwight D. Eisenhower).
It is impossible to rightfully govern the world without God and the bible (President George Washington). America must remember that separation of church and state must never mean the separation of religious values from the lives of public servants (President Lyndon B. Johnson).
It was the Supreme Court in 1965 that made the law that students will not pray in the classroom unless it was done without moving the lips. America would do well to remember to balance each day with power in the hand and Christ in the heart. Our most merciful Holy Father, we thank you for having blessed this nation for more than 240 years.
Because of your love and mercy, we ask that you please do not pass this nation by, for you have not judged this nation, as her sins deserve. In the name of our savior Jesus Christ. Amen.
Johnny L. Black, MSG (R)
