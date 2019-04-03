Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
With respect to the United Methodist Church’s vote last month in Texas to maintain its traditional stance on homosexuality in delegate votes that marriage is between a man and a woman. For the most part, many of the members spoke out that they had no choice but to vote that way because it was biblical. You got to be kidding their Methodists. Are you just now waking up and smelling the coffee on that one? Apparently, however, that was not the vote of the majority of American delegates. It appears that church following biblical precepts is in the minority in many American churches on touchy issues.
To which I, and other like-minded God-fearing Christians (Baptist in my case), ask of you Methodists, are churches supposed to follow God’s directives or the popular opinion of the day by legislators (Democrats of course, no surprise there!)?
I got news for you good folks. God’s commandments is not some buffet a la carte where you can pick and choose which law is a feel good “pc” of the day.
Please tell me Methodists, why was there a vote in the first place?
And what part of the three words, “THOU SHALL NOT” do you folks not understand?
You folks that voted in favor of this debauchery and turpitude, as the old saying goes “You’re going to bust hell wide open, God does not send you to hell, you send yourself to hell”
That’s my opinion.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
