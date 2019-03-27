Sports 03-27-2019

By Joey Marchant
After three straight losses, Dodge got back on the winning track by defeating the Washington County Golden Hawks by a score of 12-5 in Eastman on March 19th. Dodge got off to a rocky start before roaring back in this one. Brodie Woodard started on the mound and went the distance for Dodge. He gave up a base hit to start the game. The next batter attempted to sacrifice bunt, but nobody covered first. Rather than hold the ball, Dodge tried to make a throw across the diamond to a moving target and threw the ball away. A second throwing error in the inning and another base hit resulted in a 2-0 deficit for Dodge.
Dodge wasted no time coming back. Brendan O’Connor led off the bottom of the first with a base hit and scored on a Garrett Durden triple. Parker Dixon had a sacrifice fly to score Durden to tie the game 2-2.
Woodard held Washington County scoreless in the top of the second, and Dodge picked up where they left off in the bottom of the inning. DJ Bursch led off with a walk, stole second base and scored on a botched pickoff play giving Dodge a 3-2 lead.
Woodard held Washington County scoreless in the top of the third, and Dodge broke it open in the bottom of the inning. Woodard helped himself with a base hit to start the inning. Noah Cummings entered as a courtesy runner for Woodard. Dixon was hit by a pitch. Kaden Burse moved the runners to second and third with a ground ball out to the right side. Andrew Lowery delivered a single scoring Cummings and Dixon. Lowery advanced to second on the throw to the plate. Bursch singled scoring Lowery and took second on the throw home. Bursch moved to third on a wild pitch. Noah Mincey singled scoring Bursch. Parker Dixon singled and took second on a throwing error, which error allowed Mincey to score. When the dust settled, Dodge had sent ten men to the plate and scored six runs in the inning. Dodge led 8-2.
Woodard hit a bump in the fourth as Washington County scored two runs on a walk, a stolen base, an infield hit and a double. Dodge got one of those back in the bottom of the fourth as Dixon led off with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and trotted home on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Burse. Dodge led 9-4.
Woodard held Washington County scoreless in the top of the fifth, and Dodge added three more runs in the bottom of the inning. Mincey reached on an error. Parker Hardin doubled Mincey home. Timmy Johnson entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin. O’Connor struck out but reached first when the catcher missed the ball. Durden hit into a fielder’s choice at second, but plated Johnson in the process. Woodard singled. Burse reached on an error, which also allowed Durden to score making it 12-4 Dodge. Washington County would add a meaningless run in the 7th to cap the scoring. Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Brendan O’Connor was one for four with one run scored. Garrett Durden was one for four with a triple, two runs batted in (RBIs) and one run scored. Parker Dixon was one for two with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. He was also hit by a pitch. Kaden Burse was one for three with one RBI. DJ Bursch was one for three with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored. Andrew Lowery was one for four with two RBI. Noah Mincey was one for three with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored. Parker Hardin was one for three with a double and one RBI. Woodard went seven innings allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks striking out one for the win. On March 21st, Dodge welcomed the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes to Eastman by shutting the Canes out 7-0. Andrew Lowery pitched a gem. He went seven scoreless innings giving up only three hits and no walks. He struck out six batters.
Dodge took the lead in the first inning when Brendan O’Connor and Garrett Durden led off with back to back walks. These two sophomores at the top of the lineup have been a bright spot for Dodge this year as it seems like one or the other is always on base. In this case, it was both on base for Brodie Woodard who sacrificed them to second and third. Parker Dixon reached on an error by the shortstop scoring O’Connor. Kaden Burse delivered a single to drive in Durden to give Dodge the 2-0 lead. Noah Mincey led off the bottom of the second with a base hit to right field. Parker Hardin walked. Timmy Johnson entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin. Roper Weathersbee, making his first varsity start, sacrificed the runners to second and third. O’Connor grounded out plating Mincey. Durden singled scoring Johnson.
Weathersbee walked in the fourth, and he eventually scored on a ground out by Durden.
Dixon had an infield hit in the fifth. He would eventually swipe third base and score when DJ Bursch connected for a two-run homerun over the left field fence making the final 7-0 Dodge. Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Garrett Durden was one for three with a walk and two RBIs. Parker Dixon was two for three with two stolen bases and one run scored. Kaden Burse was one for three with one RBI. DJ Bursch was one for three with a homerun and two RBIs.
On March 22nd, Dodge traveled to Sandersville for a rematch with Washington County. This game was totally different as Washington defeated Dodge County by a score of 2-0. Dodge struck out eight times while managing only three hits. Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Brendan O’Connor was one for two with a walk. Garrett Durden was one for two with a walk. Brodie Woodard was two for three. Parker Gay started for Dodge and pitched three innings giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one. Landin Crummey came on in relief and pitched three innings giving up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three. Dodge improves to 7-6 overall and 3-3 in region play. That is good for fourth place in Region 3AA trailing Bleckley (5-1), Washington County (5-1) and East Laurens (3-1). Dodge now gets a break from region play hosting three straight non-region games. Dodge hosted Telfair County (10-5) on March 25th, but results were unavailable at press time. They will host Treutlen County (6-8) on March 28th at 6:00 p.m. and Rutland High (5-10) on April 1st at 5:00 p.m.
Dodge’s Junior Varsity team traveled to Vidalia on March 18th for a pair of five inning games with the Vidalia Indians. Vidalia defeated Dodge in the first game by a score of 1-0.
Tyler Shields started and pitched well for Dodge. He gave up only one run on three hits and one walk in four innings. He did hit three batters. He struck out one.
Down 1-0 with two outs in the top of the fifth, Trase Moore and Kade Harpe had back to back singles and moved to second and third on a wild pitch. However, Dodge could not score.
Macky Rowland started the second game on the mound for Dodge. The game was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the third when Vidalia sent thirteen men to the plate and scored eight unearned runs, all coming with two outs. Vidalia went on to win the second game 11-3.
On March 20th, Dodge hosted Fitzgerald. Dodge defeated the Purple Hurricanes 5-4 in walk off fashion despite only having two hits. Brendan O’Connor started the game on the mound for Dodge where he amassed twelve strikeouts over five innings. He walked three and gave up five hits. He surrendered four runs (one earned). Austin Cannon pitched the final two scoreless innings for the win. Fitzgerald took a 2-0 lead in the first on two hits, two walks and a Dodge error.
It would remain that way until the second when Macky Rowland walked and Brady Moore reached on an error. Tyler Shields made the Canes pay for the miscues with a two out double scoring Rowland and Moore tying the game at 2-2.
Fitzgerald regained the lead in the third scoring on a walk, a throwing error and an infield hit to make it 4-2 Canes. Dodge cut the deficit to 4-3 with one run in the bottom of the third. Trase Moore led off with an infield hit. He moved to second on a balk. Davis Marchant and Kade Harpe both walked to load the bases. Moore then scored from third on a wild pitch. Dodge tied it in the sixth when Noah Cummings led off with a walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Marchant was hit by a pitch to start the seventh and eventually made his way around to third. Cole Cranford was intentionally walked bringing up Griffin Durden. Durden hit a sacrifice fly to center field, and Marchant beat the throw to the plate with the winning run for a 5-4 Dodge victory. Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Trase Moore was one for three with a run scored. Tyler Shields was one for two with a double, a walk and two RBI. Davis Marchant was 0 for one with two walks, a hit batsman and one run scored. Dodge JV improves to 4-5-1 on the season. They are scheduled to host Toombs County in two five inning games on March27th beginning at 4:00 pm and host Treutlen on March 28th at 4:00 pm. They will travel to Douglas to take on Coffee County at 5:00 pm on March 29th.
By Mary Beth Dopson
The Dodge County High School Tennis team wrapped up their final week of region play this past week. They battled and reigned victorious against both the Hawkinsville Red Devils and the Washington County Hawks. The Indians traveled to Hawkinsville on March 18.
The girls team won 6-0 as a team. Winners include: 1st singles Mary Beth Dopson (8-2), 2nd singles Jessie Thomas (8-3), 3rd singles Annie Jones (8-2), 1st doubles Abby Christian Manning and Abbey Manning (8-3), 2nd doubles Mattie Grace Hutcheson and Precious Coleman (8-1), and doubles team Ellie Jones and Makiyah Roberson (8-1).
The boys team won 5-0 against the Red Devils. Winners include: 1st singles Jaret Underwood (8-0), 2nd singles Nathan Newman (8-1), 3rd singles Dane Hardin (8-0), 1st doubles Orlanda Brown and Jason Peterson (8-1), and 2nd doubles Brayden Nardi and Ryan Clements (8-1). The team battled against their second opponent, Washington County, on March 19th.The girls team won 5-0 as a team. Winners include: 1st singles Dopson (8-0), 2nd singles Thomas (8-0), 3rd singles Coleman (8-2), 1st doubles Abby Christian Manning and Abbey Manning (8-0), and 2nd doubles Jones and Olivia Cranford (8-0).The boys team won 5-0 against the Red Devils. Winners include: 1st singles Underwood (8-0), 2nd singles Newman (8-0), 3rd singles Hardin (8-0), 1st doubles Brown and Peterson (8-1), and 2nd doubles Nardi and Clements (8-1). The team celebrated senior night on March 19 before battling against Washington County. The seniors recognized included: Mary Beth Dopson, Jessie Thomas, Abby Christian Manning, Abbey Manning, Annie Jones, Olivia Cranford, Precious Coleman Nathan Newman, Ryan Clements and Orlando Brown. The Indians will travel to Jeff Davis on Wednesday, March 27 to play their thirteenth match of the season.
