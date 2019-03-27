Law enforcement takes a student after a message

A Dodge County High School student is in the hands of local law enforcement after sending a message to another student referencing taking a gun to school on Monday, March 11. (Editor’s note: Because the student is 16 years old and a juvenile, the name can not be printed in the newspaper)
According to Dodge County School Superintendent Michael H. Ward, a law enforcement officer was notified after the message became known by another student on Monday night. Local law enforcement went to the home of the student and were informed by the parents that there was no gun available to the student.
The student was allowed to ride the bus and go to school on Tuesday but was taken into custody by Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies after additional information was discovered.
Superintendent Ward stated that because of the misinformation on social media, local law enforcement personnel returned to the high school again on Thursday, March 14 to talk with students about the incident.
