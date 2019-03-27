Law enforcement takes a student after a message

A Dodge County High School student is in the hands of local law enforcement after sending a message to another student referencing taking a gun to school on Monday, March 11. (Editor’s note: Because the student is 16 years old and a juvenile, the name can not be printed in the newspaper)

According to Dodge County School Superintendent Michael H. Ward, a law enforcement officer was notified after the message became known by another student on Monday night. Local law enforcement went to the home of the student and were informed by the parents that there was no gun available to the student.

The student was allowed to ride the bus and go to school on Tuesday but was taken into custody by Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies after additional information was discovered.

Superintendent Ward stated that because of the misinformation on social media, local law enforcement personnel returned to the high school again on Thursday, March 14 to talk with students about the incident.

Superintendent Ward commented at the school board meeting on Thursday, March 14, “I would like to thank all the leaders in our schools, we had kind of a tough week, but specifically I would like to publicly express my appreciation to Dr. Susan Long for the way that she has handled this week. There were a lot of rumors that were going out and we were trying to do everything that we could to squash the rumors. I was with her on an occasion, actually two, when she drafted notifications to parents and I really appreciate that. I appreciate how the school accepted the heightened security that you were ask to do today (Thursday, March 14). I just wanted to say what a good group of folks I am working with and I do appreciate that.”

Superintendent Ward added, “It is extremely important for people to understand that these threats can result in suspension, expulsion and/or felony charges. Our hopes are that you understand that student safety takes one of the highest priorities in our duties as educators.”
