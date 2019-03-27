Randon thoughts

All should read “The Caravans Cometh, Making America Great No More”, by Ilana Mercer on Unz.com, Oct. 25, 2018. It’s also on Townhall.com and IlanaMercer.com. She’s a great writer, so don’t bother looking for her in your daily newspaper. They aren’t interested. I’m generally not interested in daily newspapers either. I used to subscribe to the Atlanta Journal and the Gwinnett Daily Post but no more.
I hate to see Dick Williams retire from The Georgia Gang TV show, the only panel show I can stand watching. I remember seeing Dick refereeing high school basketball at Parkview and around Gwinnett County. He was very good at that also, and he was the reason I read the afternoon Atlanta Journal instead of the morning Constitution. When the Journal shut down and the Dick Williams column was gone, I stopped reading the local papers and I don’t miss the remnant at all.
Anything goes in the drive to destroy Trump.
“California has many poor people and a lot of rich annoying people”, says Kurt Schlichter, California commentator and attorney. California is headed downward – it’s going to be Venezuela 2”, says Kurt. There is a huge Demographic shift occurring. In California, 1 in 4 residents was born outside the USA. California, Nevada, Colorado and Virginia have all flipped to blue. Shouldn’t the Democrats’ color be red instead of blue, since they are generally pro-communist? Democrats are sometimes sensitive to the suggestion of Communists in their party.
“Too much partisanship in Washington? No, too much bipartisanship!
RonPaulInstitute.org

What keeps the Democrat machine rolling–they cultivate a sense of eternal dependency on big government with promises of plenty of free stuff.
“Democrats say $5 billion for a wall is a waste of money-but illegals cost the USA $155 billion annually.”
RealLoadedNews.com 12-13-18
A tribute to Sears Roebuck Corp.: I didn’t know this. Kiplinger magazine editor Mark Soldeim says in the December 2018 issue, “As recently as 2002, Sears sold four of every 10 major appliances in the U.S.”
“America doesn’t have a gun problem, it has a Democrat problem.”
Daniel Greenfield
“Will making good people defenseless make bad people harmless?”
Doug Giles on ClashDaily.com
“Because the state can no longer protect us from crime, it wants to take away from us the means of protecting ourselves. This is the logic of gun control.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
The border wall will pay for itself.
Seventeen languages are spoken in the public schools in northern Virginia.
Some famous Democrat politicians are slow to catch on. Senator Diane Feinstein’s personal driver of twenty years was a Chinese spy. Is he still there?
Bumper sticker of the day: Socialism Sucks, Capitalism Cures.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out TheRightSide.
Marshall Miller
