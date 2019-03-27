All should read “The Caravans Cometh, Making America Great No More”, by Ilana Mercer on Unz.com, Oct. 25, 2018. It’s also on Townhall.com and IlanaMercer.com. She’s a great writer, so don’t bother looking for her in your daily newspaper. They aren’t interested. I’m generally not interested in daily newspapers either. I used to subscribe to the Atlanta Journal and the Gwinnett Daily Post but no more.
I hate to see Dick Williams retire from The Georgia Gang TV show, the only panel show I can stand watching. I remember seeing Dick refereeing high school basketball at Parkview and around Gwinnett County. He was very good at that also, and he was the reason I read the afternoon Atlanta Journal instead of the morning Constitution. When the Journal shut down and the Dick Williams column was gone, I stopped reading the local papers and I don’t miss the remnant at all.
Anything goes in the drive to destroy Trump.
“California has many poor people and a lot of rich annoying people”, says Kurt Schlichter, California commentator and attorney. California is headed downward – it’s going to be Venezuela 2”, says Kurt. There is a huge Demographic shift occurring. In California, 1 in 4 residents was born outside the USA. California, Nevada, Colorado and Virginia have all flipped to blue. Shouldn’t the Democrats’ color be red instead of blue, since they are generally pro-communist? Democrats are sometimes sensitive to the suggestion of Communists in their party.
“Too much partisanship in Washington? No, too much bipartisanship!
RonPaulInstitute.org
Randon thoughts
