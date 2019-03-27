Dear editor,
As Easter of 2019 approaches, let’s set a clear goal of knowing God better by drawing nearer to Him. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you (James 4:8). What does it mean to draw near? To spend more one on one time with Him in prayer, reading His word and just listening for His voice. When we are listening to Him, there will be no pride, no self-righteousness, no boasting (unless it is on Jesus), no arrogance, no strife, no contentions and no trying to hurt one another. God’s solution for pride is to humble ourselves under the hand of God and admit that He is right and we are wrong (unless we are doing His will). We can then draw near to God and He will draw near to us. The devil must flee.
We must realize that God does not show favoritism but accepts from every nation the one who fears Him and does what is right. God opens His arms wide to extend love to everyone. May we do the same in His power. God still hates the wicked and violent. He will bring about justice and He still loves the people. He is on the throne and sees everything that is going on.
D – Delight in the Lord (Ps 37:4)
R – Rely on the Lord (Pro 3:5) Trust Him
A – Achieve (Ps 1:3), (Phil 4:13)
W – Wait on the Lord (Ps 40:1), (Is 40:31)
Draw nearer to God!
Carolyn Mincey
Letter to the editor
