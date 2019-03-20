Russ's Sports Review

The official start to the 2019 MLB season is today, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The league and the players union have agreed to a few rule changes. Most of the changes are in place to speed up the pace of play. Here are the changes that will go into play this season: The first is that there will be just one trade deadline and it is July 31, 2019. Before now, there was an end of August waiver trade deadline but that one is gone. The next one is on the home run derby that is held at the all-star week. There is now a 2.5 million dollar prize pool. The winner will receive one million. That is to try to get the Harper’s Trout and the other big name players in the competition. The number of mound visits per game has been reduced from six to five. That is to speed up the pace of play. The commercials have also been reduced to two minutes.
There are also some pretty big changes that will start in 2020. The regular roster size was increased from 25 to 26 players. Only 13 of the players can be pitchers. A bigger change is on the September 1 increase that will drop from 40 to just 28. Once again only half of those can be pitchers. Another big change in 2020 will be that pitchers must face at least three batters. That hurts the “lefty specialist” a bunch, but it will speed up the pace of play. I do expect the designated hitter to go into effect in a couple of years. It will certainly add offense to the National League games. That will also speed up play, as there won’t be as many pitching changes due to pinch hitters. In the independent league games, MLB has some pretty radical changes that will go into play this year. The home plate umpire will be assisted by a radar system. I do not like the possibility of that at all. There needs to be some human error in the game. Another big one is no mound visits unless there is a pitching change each time. That would not go into effect in an injury situation. I am fine with that one. The sizes of all three bases will go from 15 to 18 inches square. That one is no big deal to me. Another big one is no infield shift. There must be two infielders one each side of second base. That one would really help most lefty hitters that are really played to pull. Some of these independent league experiments are pretty big. Some will probably make it to the big leagues and others won’t.
Now for the Braves, nothing has happened. No trade rumors at all. Folty, Soroka, Minter and O’Day are all expected to start the season on the disabled list. I don’t have high hopes for this team at all. The starters and bullpen both need help. The organization doesn’t seem interested in making this team any better. I will keep my predictions low as I think the Mets, Phillies and Nationals are all better right now. That is subject to change of course with injuries and trades. The organization made great strides last season but they are giving a bunch of them back this year. Let’s hope things change but I hope they don’t make money this year so they will sell this team to a person. I know Mark Cuban has wanted a team for years.
Nothing changed for the Falcons as the league’s “new year” started last week. As expected, the love affair with Coach Quinn and Vic Beasley continues. He will count 12.8 million against the cap this year.
Matt Ryan did defer some of his contract so the team did grab a couple of okay guards that the team needs badly. The move to keep Beasley is a huge risk and he is not worth the gamble
I don’t have high hopes for this team right now. Nice to know you Dan Quinn.
Russ's Sports Review
