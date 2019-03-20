LEGALS 03-20-2019

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of JAMES WATSON SPRADLEY aka JAMES W. SPRADLEY, SR., late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 21st day of February 2019.
NEIL B. SPRADLEY
822 Cochran Highway
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
RITA J. LLOP, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE ESTATE OF LARRY EDWARD SOUTHERLAND, DECEASED.
All creditors of the Estate of LARRY EDWARD SOUTHERLAND, late of said County, are notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 1st day of March, 2019.
SHEILA SUE SOUTHERLAND
Executor of LARRY EDWARD SOUTHERLAND, deceased
378 River Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
J. Mitchell Gibbs
RAINWATER, GIBBS & WRIGHT, LLP
P.O. Box 1096
Cordele, Georgia 31010
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM ROY BUTLER deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 11th day of March 2019.
SIB WAYNE BUTLER
Executor of the Last Will
& Testament of
WILLIAM ROY BUTLER
1540 WPA Road
Eastman GA 31023
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Georgia, Dodge County
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by MELISSA R. GORE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) as nominee for TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORPORATION, dated May 21, 2009, and recorded in Deed Book 634, Page 208, DODGE County, Georgia records, as last transferred to CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC by Assignment recorded in Deed Book 798, Page 278, Dodge County, Georgia records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $131,632.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2019, to wit: April 2, 2019, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 308 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.375 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED DECEMBER 10, 2006, MADE FOR STEVEN M. HARRISON BY MERLIN J. TOMBERLIN, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 36 AT PAGE 29 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
THIS IS A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 3 IN THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED DATED JANUARY 24, 2001, FROM JAMES HILBURN FRANCIS TO STEVEN M. HARRISON AND RITA J. LLOP AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 367 AT PAGES 292-293 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 5530 NANCY AVENUE AKA 5514 NANCY AVENUE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): MELISSA R. GORE AKA MELISSA HARRELL OR TENANT OR TENANTS.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is:
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
ATTENTION: LOSS
MITIGATION DEPARTMENT
1600 SOUTH DOUGLASS ROAD, SUITE 200-A
ANAHEIM, CA 92806
1-800-561-4567
The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in OC.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
as attorney in fact for
MELISSA R. GORE
MANER, MARTIN & BRUNAVS, LLC
180 Interstate N Parkway,
Suite 200
Atlanta, GA 30339
404-252-6385
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MBFC17-197
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CLIFFORD LEE, JR AND SUSAN C LEE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP., dated November 1, 2005, recorded in Deed Book 523, Page 229, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 741, Page 194, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY-FIVE THOUSAND AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($175,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2019, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE, LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER, 8950 CYPRESS WATERS BLVD, COPPELL, TX 75019, 888-850-9398X3705.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS CLIFFORD LEE, JR AND SUSAN C LEE OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 450 FISH ROAD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
CLIFFORD LEE, JR
AND SUSAN C LEE
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 71 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA CONTAINING 5.0 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED SEPTEMBER 15, 2005, PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, CENTRAL SOUTH SURVEYING, GA. RLS NO. 2460, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 113. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SAID TRACT BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING A PORTION OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY CONVEYED TO CLIFFORD LEE, JR. AND SUSAN C. LEE BY DANNY C. LEE, JOHNNY E. LEE AND CLIFFORD LEE, JR., BY DEED BY REPRESENTATIVE AND HEIRS DATED MARCH 28, 2003, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 435, PAGES 221-223, ON APRIL 3, 2003.
MR/kdh 4/2/19
Our file no. 5195116 - FT2
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN DEED TO SECURE DEBT
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
On the 23rd day of July 2001, DIANNE ALKHATIB, (“Alkhatib”) executed a Promissory Note (“Note”) and Deed to Secure Debt (“Deed”) for $87,912.00, payable to WILLIAM J. WADE, NOTI IN HIS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF MID-STATE TRUST IV AND JIM WALTER HOMES, INC., conveying property described in Exhibit “A”, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia, in Deed Book 383, page 16, both of which were subsequently assigned to U. S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR NRZ PASS-THROUGH TRUST IV, (“US BANK”) by assignment dated DECEMBER 21, 2018, and recorded in aforesaid Clerk’s Office.
Default has been made in the installment payments due for JUNE 2018, and subsequent thereto. US BANK declared the entire unpaid indebtedness due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Note, and the same has not been paid.
The Deed provides that when the Note secured thereby becomes due and is not paid, that said property may be sold before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, upon US BANK first giving notice of the place and terms of such sale (1) time a week for (4) weeks in the newspaper in which the Sheriff’s advertisements are published, and where said property is located.
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the powers contained therein, the property will be sold before the Courthouse door in DODGE County, Georgia, at public outcry on the FIRST TUESDAY IN APRIL 2019, between the legal hours of sale.
US BANK will convey title to the purchaser as attorney-in-fact for ALKHATIb. The money derived from the sale will be applied: first to the expenses of said sale; secondly, to the amount due on said Note; and the balance, if any, shall be paid to ALKHATIB.
TERMS:
Cash, subject to State and County ad valorem taxes or assessment and any federal tax liens of record.
Purchaser is to pay for all legal papers and revenue stamps.
This 2nd day of April 2019.
U. S. BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR NRZ PASS-THROUGH TRUST IV,
as Attorney in Fact for
DIANNE ALKHATIB
CLEARY WEST & HUFF, LLP
1223 George C. Wilson Drive
Augusta, Georgia 30909
706-860-9995
State Bar No. 129754
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING, SITUATED AND BEING IN LAND LOT 308 OF THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 1 ACRE MORE OR LESS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR #1984, DATED MAY 23, 1992, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 61, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from LEONARD JACK KING dated October 30, 2013, and recorded in Deed Book 745 at Pages 243-247 in the Deed Records of DODGE County, Georgia, said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of FIFTY-SIX THOUSAND AND 00/100 ($56,000.00) with interest at the rate specified therein, will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2019, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 226, IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 20.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 2 ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, CENTRAL SOUTH SURVEYING, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND
SURVEYOR NO. 2460, DATED MAY 26, 2010, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 229, AND REVISED OCTOBER 01, 2013, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. PROPERTY IS SERVICED BY AND SUBJECT TO THE EASEMENT AS SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLAT.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note, including but not limited to the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorney’s fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold subject to the following which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments, all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
TO THE BEST OF THE KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS THE HEIRS OR BENEFICIARIES OF LEONARD JACK KING.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
SUGAR CREEK
INVESTMENTS, a General Partnership composed of
John Paul Jones, Jr. and John Paul Jones, III
as Attorneys in Fact for
LEONARD JACK KING
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
P. O. Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-1505
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
MISCELLANEOUS
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF EDWARD HOLLIE
DECEASED
Estate No._____________
MOTION FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
COMES NOW JOHNATHAN HOLLIE, Petitioner in the above-styled matter, and move the court for an order directing that service on the heirs of the Deceased, Scottie Samford, Brandy Cook and Michael Hollie be made by publication. The
Petitioner shows that he has made a diligent search, including searching social media sites for the heirs and hiring a Private Process Server; the heirs, Joseph White and Amanda Carter, were served on March 12, 2018. The remaining three heirs, Brandy Cook, Scottie Samford and Michael Hollie were not able to be found and served. Therefore, the Petitioner requests that the Heirs be served by publication.
Respectfully submitted this 3rd day of April 2018.
SARAH RIEDEL
Attorney for Petitioner
State Bar No. 266330
BANKS & RIEDEL, PC
5607 Anson Ave
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-1880
(478) 374-1839 facsimile
banksnriedel@hotmail.com
INTHE SUPERIOR COURT OF FULTON COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACTLYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA, Petitioner.
CIVIL ACTION FILE
NO. 2018CV310020
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
PETITIONER: LYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA
MATTER: IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
DATE ACTION WAS FILED: September 5, 2018
DATE OF ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: March 7, 2019
CHARACTER OF ACTION: To all persons (hereinafter, “Respondents”) claiming property rights of, title in, and ownership of matured, unredeemed United States savings bonds with purchasers or owners with last known addresses in the State of
Georgia (“Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds”): take notice that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-12-237, Petitioner has caused to be filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County a Petition for Declaratory Judgment seeking a judgment declaring property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds, which are unclaimed property and subject to the provisions of Georgia’s Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, are subject to escheat to the State of Georgia with property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from said bonds vesting in the State of Georgia.
Respondents are hereby noticed and commanded to be and appear at the court in which this action is pending within sixty (60) days of the Date of the Order for Service by Publication. Respondents are to file any response or answer with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County in accordance with the Fulton County Super Court’s Standing Order Regarding Electronic Filing for Civil Cases entered October 12, 2018 (available at: http://ga-fultoncountysuperiorcourt.civicplus.com/Document Center/View/551), with a copy of such response or answer to be sent to the Attorney for Petitioner, whose name and address is: James B. Manley, Jr., Special Assistant Attorney General, Troutman Sanders LLP, Bank of America Plaza, 600 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 3000, Atlanta, Georgia 30308-2216.
Witness, The Honorable Emily K. Richardson, Fulton County Superior Court Judge.
CLERK, FULTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
NAME CHANGE
GPN 15 IN THE SUPERIOR
COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ARTHUR LESTER, JR.
Civil Action File No. 19V-8537
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that ARTHUR LESTER, JR., the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 21st day of February 2019, praying for a change in the name of the petitioner from ARTHUR LESTER to ART LESTER, JR.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 21st day of FEBRUARY, 2019.
ARTHUR LESTER, JR.
Petitioner
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH W. MCCARTER , DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9185
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: JOEY MCCARTER
RACHEL E. OSBORNE has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of JOSEPH W. MCCARTER, deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before MARCH 28, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
PROBATE JUDGE
Probate Court of
Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RANDY PITTMAN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9140
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BRITNIE PITTMAN has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before APRIL 18th, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to
file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
PROBATE JUDGE
Dodge County
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
NOTICE
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
RE: PETITION OF JARVIS CLINT WHITE FOR DISCHARGE FROM OFFICE AND ALL LIABILITY AS EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GLASS, DECEASED.
Estate No. P11-8593
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objections, if there is any, to the above referenced petition, in this Court
on or before April 2, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for required amount of filing fees.
If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This the 15th day of March, 2019.
AL McCRANIE,
Probate Judge
PO Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-9500
