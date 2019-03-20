Two arrested in triple murder

Two men have been arrested and charged in the deaths of three Chauncey residents.
According to law enforcement reports, Ronnie Wayne Hackle, Jr., age 27, Mercedes Maelyn Hackle, age 17 and Bobbie Lynn Moore, age 22, had been missing from their Chauncey residence since Tuesday, March 12, after Moore’s car was found burned off of Highway 135 at the Alapaha River near the Atkinson County line in Berrien County.
None of the three had responded to attempts to make contact with them. The three lived off a dirt road in Chauncey.
By Thursday, March 14, all three deceased bodies had been found. All three bodies were found just miles from where the car was discovered. The bodies were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab to be identified and later were identified as the three persons that were missing. Wayne Hackle and Bobbie Lynn Moore’s bodies were found in Atkinson County on Wednesday, March 13 and Mercedes Hackle’s body was found in Berrien County on Thursday, March 14.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Jonathan Douglas Vann, age 20, of Nashville, has been charged in Atkinson County with two counts of malice murder in the deaths of Wayne Hackle, Jr. and Bobbie Lynn Moore. Vann is also being charged with malice murder in Berrien County in the death of Mercedes Hackle and arson in regards to the burned vehicle, according to the GBI.
A second person has been arrested in the case and is charged with concealing the death of another in Berrien County and was also charged with two counts of concealing the deaths of another person in Atkinson County. He is Keyante Greene, age 25.
