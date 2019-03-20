Random thoughts

Mexico is a dangerous place to visit. A nice vacation there is merely getting home safely. The tourism industry in the USA and Mexico try to keep the crime aspects of foreign travel buried.
R.I.P. Mike Rebhan, age 51, great Georgia Bulldogs pitcher and MVP of the 1990 College World Series. Mike defeated Stanford star pitcher Mike Mussina twice in the series, had a 1.00 ERA in the series, and only lost one game during the entire 1990 season. This was Georgia’s first and only NCAA baseball championship. After finishing at Georgia Mike Rebhan moved back to his native Florida and went on to become a successful software engineer.
March 3, 1989 was the day the Eastern Airlines strike began, now 30 years ago. It seems about 15. We were ordered off the field around 9:00 a.m. on 3-3-89. I was there from 1980 to 1989 and recommend the book “Grounded: Frank Lorenzo and the destruction of Eastern Airlines” by Aaron Bernstein. It was a fine account of what actually happened. By the way, Phil Bakes, Lorenzo’s right-hand man and president of Eastern Airlines at the time, earlier served as Ted Kennedy’s campaign manager. Nope, not all executives are conservatives. I noticed at the time Eastern’s hierarchy was loaded with liberal Democrats under Lorenzo’s tenure.
Bumper sticker of the day: REALITY is when it happens to YOU.
“Almost 50 percent of students coming out of universities today believe that socialism is the answer. That’s frightening to me”
Bernie Marcus, Home Depot co-founder
Bernie helped a lot of people attain financial success – good for him, a great American success story. Bernie said during the market downturn a few years back that he was the company’s largest stockholder and had kept all his stock, not selling any of it.

“Legalizing abortion to get government out of the bedroom is like legalizing cannibalism to get government out of the kitchen.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
“By making an opponent look like a clown, an extremist, obstructionist and worst of all – A RACIST, one hopes that the legitimate argument is swept away.”
Canadian commentator Howard Galginov  Galginov.com
Conservative Wayne Newton endorsed Republican Congresswoman Michele Bachmann for president a few elections back. Michele would’ve been a great one and she was hated by liberals. Good for her! Great lady, very sharp, tax accountant, underrated, hated by the medialeft.
Actor James Caan told Fox News in 2010 that he was an “ultra conservative.”
I still miss SEC basketball commentator Joe Dean, originator of “stufferino” and “string music.” He had many other colorful expressions also.  
Dallas, Texas First Baptist Church Pastor Robert Jeffress
True – the Democrats are so far left they drive thinking Americans into the Republican Party with their support of infanticide and socialism. Their leftism solidifies Trump’s support.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
