Barron gives update on courthouse

By Cindy M. Eckles

In a prepared statement, Dodge County Manager Spence Barron told a group of approximately 30 citizens an update on the situation and proposed solutions for the issues involving the Dodge County Courthouse closing. He stated that the meeting was two fold, being (1) to make sure the public was informed of what has occurred up to this meeting and (2) for the board of commissioners to make a decision to either bid the repairs to the temporary courthouse for a period of four weeks or more or to declare an emergency situation exists and waive the formal bidding process and begin work on the AT&T building.

Barron stated, “Our goal is to make the process as transparent as possible, to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money and to consider the will of the citizens of Dodge County”.

Barron went on to explain to citizens about the electrical and noxious smells in the courthouse along with the water flowing in the basement that had visible mold growing on the walls. He reminded citizens that the front attic space of the courthouse had most recently been remodeled in the late 1990s or early 2000s and that visibly there was termite damage, some leftover debris and even burned timber and scorch marks on some of the bricks in the attic from when the courthouse had burned.

With no visible pigeon debris or odor, he went on to explain how hard it was to gain access to the back attic, which was heavily infested with pigeon debris, live pigeons, dead pigeons and active nests. Barron added that there were still other attic spaces that they did not find a way to get in without removing interior drop ceilings in the offices.

Following the discovery of the pigeon problem, several abatement companies and certified industrial hygienist were consulted and all recommended that the courthouse be tested and inspected to determine the extent of possible contamination from the pigeon droppings. None of the abatement teams would commit to a firm price but speculated between $600,000.00 and $1.5 million to just clean and abate the pigeon infested areas. These costs did not include repairs to what was removed, repair and sealing of the basement, rewiring the building or replacing the contaminated air conditioning system.

After receiving this information, a joint decision between the county commissioners and court officials was made to close the courthouse until the risk could be accurately assessed.

County manager Barron was given authority by the board of commissioners to spend $25,000.00 to relocate the county offices and for testing at the February 6, 2019 meeting and a Judicial Emergency Order was issued and signed by Oconee Superior Court Chief Judge Sarah F. Wall and judges C. Michael Johnson and Howard C. Kaufold, Jr. that suspended deadlines and continued court terms immediately following the meeting.

Most of the offices were relocated to the back room of the Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce. When the testing results came back, contamination was found on both the first and second floors of the courthouse.

With county services and court functions having to continue, Barron and county commissioners met with the Eastman-Dodge Development Authority to find the most cost effective and functional solution for the county offices. They determined that the old AT&T building on Pearl Bates Avenue near the Dodge County High School would work and the county purchased the building for $5.00. It was determined that it was large enough to hold all the court officials, county officials and include functioning courtrooms.

Barron made it clear to citizens that no decisions regarding the future of the current courthouse had been made because accurate estimates of the cost of repairs to bring it back into operation had not determined. He added that he is preparing a detailed request for proposals to obtain accurate and time estimates to repair and upgrade the courthouse. Once those estimates are available, Barron stated that they (the estimates) would be made available to the public for input and discussion.

Judge Wall then told the group the circumstances that led her and the other judges issuing a Judicial Emergency Order. A judicial emergency can be issued when you cannot hold grand jury or jury trial in a courthouse. Judge Wall explained that the grand jury and traverse jurors had been summoned and with no way to hold court because of the advice received from the abatement companies, that the Judicial Emergency Order was issued. Court was cancelled and the order gave the county 30 days to come up with a solution in order to hold court. The order was sent to the Supreme Court of Georgia and an extension for 60 days will have to be filed immediately.

Judge Wall stressed the urgency of the holding of court and what the state requires. She stated, “It is crucial that we get a court up and running so that we can have a grand jury meet and that we can have jury trials.”

Judge Wall added that if we go beyond the 60-day extension that the Supreme Court Chief Justice has to get involved and can come down to make assessments to determine if any additional time would be given. We do not want to go beyond another 60 days because if we do that we have lost an entire half year of court and right now, (dodge County Clerk of Court) Rhett Walker was working on the case count today (March 6, 2019) and it looks like (just in criminal cases, misdemeanors and felonies) we have in excess of 600.
Judge Wall stated that we (herself, judge Johnson, judge Kaufold and judge Stephanie Burton) have asked the county commissioners to go ahead and declare and emergency. She ended by stressing again that it is crucial to get court up and running within the next 60 days.

Dodge County Attorney John Harrington made it clear to the citizens that the emergency was not only for the courts, but also a critical issue for other government services. Harrington stated the other government services including probate court, clerk of court, tax commissioner, registrar and building inspector were all in a room about the size of a basketball court with no walls and little security.

Attorney Harrington explained about the how the law requires a bidding process on public works before a “spade or dirt or wall put up”. He added that they (the county commissioners) did declare with the courts an emergency for the courtroom and to close the courthouse.

Harrington stated if the county declares an emergency and specifically address it to the bidding process, your government entity can waive the bidding process to get something done. You have to hold a public hearing to tell y’all we are doing that. That is part of what this hearing is about.

Harrington explained that there would not be any vote until the end of the meeting.

Harrington ended by stating that if we do not maintain the continuity of the courts and continuity of the government services, we have a problem, but that we (the commissioners) are trying to let you (the public) know as efficiently as we can.

During public comment, citizens Edward Cole, Sharon Flannagan and Faye Jessup asked questions from relocating of offices and the bidding process to where court could be heard.

After public comments, county commissioner chairman Dan McCranie requested advice from attorney Harrington. Harrington suggested the commissioners enter into a resolution allowing them under OCGA 36-91-22 (e) to declare that they have a emergency, avoid the normal statutory bidding process and to take steps as are necessary to try an reestablish government offices and courtrooms as soon as practical in Dodge County. After Harrington made the suggestion, commissioner Brian Watkins made the motion to declare an emergency, seconded by commissioner Terry Niblett, which passed unanimously.

Commissioner Jr. Howell recommended that chairman McCranie appoint a committee to assist county manager Barron in seeing the project go forward. Chairman McCranie nominated commissioners Howell and Watkins.
