Drudge Report calls the latest race-hate -hoaxer “The Wolf Who Cried MAGA” – outstanding line.
Virtue signaling elitism white guilt - They make the new system work.
Does anyone think Roger Stone can get a fair trial from an Obama-appointed judge?
California Congressman Dana Rohrabacher was in the House 30 years and lost in November amid some shady vote counting. Talk host Todd Starnes (ToddStarnes.com) says it was an inside hit job – Dana wasn’t “moderate” enough to suit the Republican in-crowd and liberals hated him. A caller named Alan in California said that was exactly what happened. Democrats in Cal. magically discovered some late ballots cast by Democrats (of course!) to obliterate the former Republican stronghold of Orange County, Ca. Other Republicans in the county were swept out with Congressman Rohrabacher by several Democrats running for the first time. You won’t see any of the mainstream media left check into this story. Lose by one vote and you lose.
Shouldn’t Andrew Gillum’s “Souls to the Polls” Florida political election events be condemned, as suggesting there was only one way to vote in the Florida governor’s race? Shouldn’t whites be allowed to become offended at such endeavors? Imagine a white-based call for bloc voting and the media outcry.
Tallahassee has had Florida’s highest crime rate of any Florida city for three years running. Andrew Gillum has been mayor there since 2014.
Berkshire Hathaway stock: Invest $1,000 and 50 years later you would have more than $12 million – nice return. I believe it includes reinvestment of dividends (always do so) but no additional investment after the initial thousand bucks. I don’t care for the old socialist Warren Buffett either but he knows how to invest. So do the folks at The Motley Fool (fool.com).
