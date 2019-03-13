Lose by one vote and you lose

Drudge Report calls the latest race-hate -hoaxer “The Wolf Who Cried MAGA” – outstanding line.
Virtue signaling   elitism   white guilt  - They make the new system work.
Does anyone think Roger Stone can get a fair trial from an Obama-appointed judge?
California Congressman Dana Rohrabacher was in the House 30 years and lost in November amid some shady vote counting. Talk host Todd Starnes (ToddStarnes.com) says it was an inside hit job – Dana wasn’t “moderate” enough to suit the Republican in-crowd and liberals hated him.  A caller named Alan in California said that was exactly what happened. Democrats in Cal. magically discovered some late ballots cast by Democrats (of course!) to obliterate the former Republican stronghold of Orange County, Ca. Other Republicans in the county were swept out with Congressman Rohrabacher by several Democrats running for the first time. You won’t see any of the mainstream media left check into this story. Lose by one vote and you lose.
Shouldn’t Andrew Gillum’s “Souls to the Polls” Florida political election events be condemned, as suggesting there was only one way to vote in the Florida governor’s race? Shouldn’t whites be allowed to become offended at such endeavors? Imagine a white-based call for bloc voting and the media outcry.
Tallahassee has had Florida’s highest crime rate of any Florida city for three years running. Andrew Gillum has been mayor there since 2014.
Berkshire Hathaway stock: Invest $1,000 and 50 years later you would have more than $12 million – nice return. I believe it includes reinvestment of dividends (always do so) but no additional investment after the initial thousand bucks. I don’t care for the old socialist Warren Buffett either but he knows how to invest. So do the folks at The Motley Fool (fool.com).

Warren’s father, conservative Omaha Congressman Howard Buffett, was his political opposite. Warren should’ve been more like his Pop.
“Unlearning Toxic Masculinity” is a new course now being taught at Brown University.
“When I think of Indiana I think of Mike Pence and Larry Bird.”
Laura Ingraham
“‘Just do it.’ It’s not just for Nike anymore… Love Trump or hate him, he is getting things done. Meanwhile, his opposition grouses and complains with the same old tired excuses and tactics. They insist on going after the man rather than his policies.”
Bob Taylor on CommDigiNews.com 10-24-18
The Left: destroying lives is their business, says Dennis Prager (DennisPrager.com). “They destroy lives with the ease that you eat breakfast,” says Dennis.
Shady birth tourism is big business in the USA. Come to the US to have your child and reap the automatic citizenship benefits as a pre-Democrat.
Global warming takes a day off in Grand Forks, N.D. on 1-30-19 with a minus 60 degree wind chill.
“De-Christianizing America has been high on the progressive agenda, and, thanks to the government (especially the federal courts), it has been a great success.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Obamacare Doesn’t Care.
Marshall Miller
Marshall Miller
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News