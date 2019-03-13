Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Individually or collectively, because of inherent sin, we will not make America a great perfection nation.
The only real GPS for this nation is the Holy Bible. Most of this nation are saying two different things. Although America is the greatest Christian nation, she has forgotten how to be Christ like.
This nation is experiencing darkness and doesn’t seem to realize it. Jesus Christ is not a part-time love we call on when we are in trouble. He is and always will be Lord of all. Americans are good at living in the past.
She should look to history to prevent past mistakes and to God for guidance. As the leader of Russia and former President Richard Nixon has stated “if this nation falls, it will be from inside corruption.”
While most americans are acting as though they are deaf, Jesus keeps saying you can hear me now and I can see you. It’s sad that such a great nation that has been so blessed yet the citizens are willing to pay such a great price with such a low return. So I say to all of you, what is happening in this nation and what will you do now?
Thank you and Lord bless.
Johnny L. Black, MSG (R)
