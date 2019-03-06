Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Home
730 WANTED
The Dodge County News
Top Stories
Sports
Crime Reports
Opinions
Deaths
Legals
Classifieds
e-edition
730 WANTED
Posted by
Admin
in
Classifieds
Wednesday, March 6. 2019
Comments (0)
HUNTING LAND 50 acres or less. Will pay up to $1500.00 per acre. Call 561-902-4053
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
Name
Email
Homepage
In reply to
[ Top level ]
Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
Remember Information?
Subscribe to this entry
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
Comments
The Milton I Johnson
about
County will use AT&T building
Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 01:32 PM
I can jump on this praise train. It was a good win having that facility and original tenant. We even had a good sh [...]
John Reddock
about
County will use AT&T building
Sat, Mar 02, 2019 - 10:20 AM
When you see Terry Coleman, please be sure to thank him! He is the only reason we have the AT&T building to use.
The Milton I Johnson
about
County will use AT&T building
Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 09:27 AM
Now the question is does Art Berry still get a commission for this intra-county deal. Confused. Go over to Loopnet [...]
aggravated
about
Courthouse to remain closed
Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 08:00 PM
Why post phone numbers for the local courthouse offices if no one is answering them? Do the public a service & tel [...]
anon
about
Commissioners, judges close courthouse
Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 09:04 AM
Next meeting is scheduled for Monday February 21 2019...except February 21st isn't a Monday. When will court open [...]
Recent Stories
Russ's Sports Review
Wednesday, March 6 2019
Letter to the editor
Wednesday, March 6 2019
Letter to the editor
Wednesday, March 6 2019
Tax commissioner moves to courthouse annex
Wednesday, March 6 2019
Legals 03-06-2019
Wednesday, March 6 2019
Archives
March 2019
February 2019
January 2019
Recent...
Older...
Keyword Tags
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News