DRIVER to deliver newspapers and shoppers on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Must be dependable and have valid drivers license. Apply in person at The Dodge County News at 226 Main Street in Eastman.Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Serious individuals only.
CITRUS HARVESTER 27 temporary full-time jobs available 03/21/19- 07/10/19. Central Fruit Harvesting LLC., 22110 Co. Rt. 561, Astatula, FL 34705. Climb ladders, pluck oranges, place oranges in tubs, and move from site to site. Some orchard maintenance. Conditions: extreme temperatures, repetitive movements, stooping, walking, pushing and pulling, lifting requirement 85 pounds, drug testing after hire at FLC expense if accident or unsafe behavior. 35 hour/week, M-F, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. at $11.24/hr, 3/4 guaranteed contract; tools and supplies, housing, transportation expenses provided at no cost to worker. Transportation, subsistence paid to worker upon 50% completion of contract. Please contact (850) 921-3339 to locate nearest SWA office and apply using FL 10864892.
410 HELP WANTED
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)