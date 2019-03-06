Dodge County Manager Spence Barron announced that beginning Tuesday, March 5, 2019 the Dodge County Tax Commissioner’s Office would be selling vehicle tags out of the annex building across from the Dodge County Courthouse.
According to Interim Dodge County Tax Commissioner Jackie Smith, they hope to be able to process tax payments before the end of the week.
In their Monday, March 4 meeting, Dodge County commissioners voted unanimously, after coming out of executive session, to hold a public meeting on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the courthouse annex to discuss the renovations to the building (old AT&T building) located at 643 Pearl Bates Road for use as an additional courthouse annex building.
Tax commissioner moves to courthouse annex
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)