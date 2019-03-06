Tax commissioner moves to courthouse annex

Wednesday, March 6. 2019
Dodge County Manager Spence Barron announced that beginning Tuesday, March 5, 2019 the Dodge County Tax Commissioner’s Office would be selling vehicle tags out of the annex building across from the Dodge County Courthouse.

According to Interim Dodge County Tax Commissioner Jackie Smith, they hope to be able to process tax payments before the end of the week.

In their Monday, March 4 meeting, Dodge County commissioners voted unanimously, after coming out of executive session, to hold a public meeting on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the courthouse annex to discuss the renovations to the building (old AT&T building) located at 643 Pearl Bates Road for use as an additional courthouse annex building.

In the motion, made by commissioner Brian Watkins, issues with the courthouse would be discussed also.

Eastman City Councilman Raymond Mullis went before the commissioners requesting $3,000.00 for the annual July 4th fireworks show. No action was taken on the request.

Sharon Flannagan informed commissioners that the date of the third annual farmers market celebration would be May 4th.

Flannagan also told commissioners that citizens had been contacting her about adopting a highway to clean-up, but that currently the state “Adopt A Highway” program was not active. She stated that she was informing the commissioners that citizens may be seen cleaning up roadsides.
