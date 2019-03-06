Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
I was deeply saddened to see so many states opposing our president, Donald Trump, in his efforts to protect our southern border and the citizens of our great country. You democrat lawmakers who are spearheading a law in stopping our commander in chief, do you not understand that you were elected by and obligated to protect the citizens of your state? I doubt that you got any votes from illegal immigrants streaming across our southern border, but maybe you did. Democrats would do anything to garner votes to keep their agenda alive and to send this country to hell and back. In all fairness, both isles of congress has failed to do its job in stopping the flood of illegal immigrants and the flood of drugs that are coming in from Mexico that everyone acknowledges is happening.
I agree that there are a lot of things that can be done to stop this other than a wall, but for political reasons no one in congress will actually address or even consider them. Here is a short list that even this hayseed hick from the back woods of Dodge County can identify and actually act a deterrent.
1. Pass a law stating that no welfare shall be provided to people crossing illegally across the border. 2. Pass a law that stating that any non-citizen caught voting in national or state elections will be deported. 3. Cut off funding for sanctuary cites.
4. Enforce E-verify system. 5. Enforce overstaying visas. 6. End, or greatly restrict, chain migration. 7. And finally, pass a law doing away with the anchor baby provision.
Nothing like any of this has been proposed. All that is talked about is “use technology rather than the wall”. A wall might not be 100 percent effective, but at least President Trump is trying.
It seems that President Trump is the only person of authority that cares about protecting our citizens of the onslaught of caravans, and you, the democrat law makers and voting block want to stop him. Even worse, state elected officials will be using tax dollars pursuing this to stop President Trump from protecting our citizens. It reflects poorly on our country abroad and is an embarrassment. There’s a reason why the new title of “Democrat” is so appropriately now titled “Demo-Rat”. Your voting block and law makers are NOT your Grand daddy’s “Truman democrats”. You are a den of snakes that will stop at nothing in replacing “old Glory with the Communist proletarian hammer and sickle.
God help our country.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret.
