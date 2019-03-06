Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
We have a trash crisis in our county. It is nothing new as this has been a challenge for many, many years. I’m sure you’ve probably seen pictures and comments on my personal Facebook page regarding this issue. It’s something I’ve kept up with and commented on for many years at commissioner meetings.
While we have a great crew of county workers who work hard to maintain our dumpster sites, they cannot do it alone. They need our help.
I’m sure as you read this note, you are thinking, “How can I help with the dumpsters?” There are many ways. First, make sure your trash is in trash bags and make sure you put those bags inside the dumpsters. Secondly, the dumpsters are for household garbage only. Do not leave anything outside the dumpsters on the ground and do not leave items that shouldn’t be left at the dumpster sites.
There is an ordinance in our county regarding trash. For example, tires, industrial waste, building materials, hazardous refuse, combustible liquids, toxic materials, dead animals, yard trimmings, appliances, furniture and mattresses should be taken to the transfer station and not the dumpster sites. Do not take these type items to the dumpsters.
Did you know that our county has a transfer station? It is located at 5508 Dodge Avenue in Eastman. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday mornings 8:00 a.m. until noon. This is the location where you need to take non-household garbage.
Lastly, the best help is to report people who are abusing the availability of our dumpster sites. If you see a person rummaging/digging in the dumpsters, get their tag number from their vehicle, take their picture and report it to our county manager. Did you know that there is a fine associated with digging in the trash?
If we continue to allow this to happen, we may lose our dumpster sites throughout the county and be forced to use the transfer station at all times. Or, we may even have to resolve to the idea of paying for trash collection at our residences.
It is time to get involved! It’s time to offer our help to our county manager and commissioners. Let’s offer ideas and suggestions and work together to combat this problem. Together, we can keep Dodge County clean!
Roy Grenade
Letter to the editor
