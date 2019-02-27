County will use AT&T building

Dodge County Courthouse offices and the courtroom will be moving into the old AT&T building on Pearl Bates Avenue after renovations to that building are complete.

This comes after the Dodge County Eastman Development voted unanimously on Friday, February 22 to lease or sell the building and property to Dodge County for a nominal fee.

Renovations to the AT&T building are expected to take approximately six to eight weeks.

Currently, since the courthouse has been closed, county offices have been temporarily moved into the Eastman/Dodge County Chamber of Commerce building on College Street.

On February 6, 2019, Professional Environmental Management (PEM) was contacted by Dodge County Manager Spencer Barron, to discuss the results of a building inspection conducted in the Dodge County Courthouse, along with photographic documentation. The information provided indicated visually gross areas of contamination in interior building spaces, primarily the attic (bird/pigeon droppings/excrement) and basement (mold). It is noted, other animals (bats, squirrels, etc.) may also be inhabiting areas of the building.

Based primarily on the extreme conditions described and observed in photographic documentation, along with anecdotal information on serious occupant health issues, it was recommended and approved to evacuate occupants, as soon as feasible, and restrict access until further assessment and testing was conducted.

Reports on the inspection, testing, evaluation and assessment of environmental conditions have been received by the county from Professional Environmental Management, Inc. Those results show that problems existed in many places in the courthouse.

The next step for the county, as far as the courthouse is concerned, is to get bids from companies on what it would cost to fix all the problems. Once that is done, further steps will be taken.
