Random thoughts

Wednesday, February 27. 2019
Do you trust polls? Two weeks before the 2016 election, liberal site PoliticsUSA.com claimed a poll in Kentucky showed Donald Trump had nearly blown a 12 point lead and barely led Hillary Clinton. On election day Trump won the state easily. Trump 62.3%, Clinton 32.5%, a 29.8 % margin. If anyone paid for that poll they should be issued a refund.
Just after his election, Mr. Trump got quick action on the Carrier Air Conditioning jobs, keeping most of them in Indiana instead of moving to Mexico as Carrier had planned. I’ve never heard of such instant results from a president-elect before he assumed office, and this was the beginning of a good run. Musician and Trump supporter Kid Rock was right when he said, “Let the business guy run the country like a business.”
Over 200 counties Obama carried flipped to Trump in 2016.
Kohl’s has an apostrophe but Walgreens does not. Why not?
The caravans are coming with no apparent end. “They’ve got their eye on whatcha got.”
Houston talk host Michael Berry
The groups are well-funded and organized, obviously. How about an investigation of the invaders and their handlers?
Former U.S. Attorney General Ed Meese says we need Constitutional fidelity on the Supreme Court.
Bumper sticker of the day: Just Visiting This Planet.
From TheoSpark.net: “REAGANOMICS Start a billion dollar business in your parents’ garage. OBAMAOMICS Live in your parent’s garage.
They yap about “White Privilege” at the Southern Poverty Law Center ($PLC), where they know nothing about poverty. At the $PLC the “11 highest paid employees are all white,” says Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com. Black American attorney Gloria Browne, who used to work at the $PLC, told the Montgomery Advertiser newspaper that the $PLC trades in “black pain and white guilt.”

The trouble with most Americans: They are contented serfs, says Joe Sobran. “Far from being active critics of government, they assume that its might makes it right.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
President Trump actually criticized foreign aid at the United Nations last September and also failed to mention the supposed global warming crisis. No wonder he is hated by liberals. You’d think the Republicans would attack foreign aid but they support it almost unanimously in the D.C. swamp. Such Republican luminaries as former president George W. Bush and Senator Marco Rubio praised foreign aid, Marco calling it “cost effective” and GWB saying he wanted to increase it. Two former Congressmen who never voted for it were Larry McDonald and Ron Paul, both medical doctors. Both were correct in stating that foreign aid was unconstitutional.
Have you noticed that every variance in the weather is attributed to man-made global warming.
“Where is the FBI investigation of Blasey-Ford?
Sher Zieve on RenewAmerica.com 9-29-18
Only the House and Senate can declare war, not the president. That didn’t stop Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson from getting into no-win wars in Korea and Vietnam. Neither president had sons so their three female kids total were not subject to the draft. I believe it can make a difference in a person’s thinking.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: SidneyPowell.com MarketWatch.com 1stock1.com FightMusic.com ClashDaily.com CanadaFreePress.com Breitbart.com TheLibertyDaily.com BlazingCatFur.ca TheoSpark.net TheBlackSphere.net TaxCutsWork.com Boycott-Liberalism.com BuzzFeedNews.com TakiMag.com WND.com CraigShirley.com Whatfinger.com ROOTforAmerica.com FGFBooks.com DrGinaLoudon.com TomWoods.com MichaelPRamirez.com JimGossettComedy.com MRC.org RicEdelman.com AIM.org Whatfinger.com 100PercentFedUp.com SeanSpicer.com ColoradoGuy.com GhostTowns.com CumbresToltec.com RobertRinger.com.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcat.net . Thanks for checking us out.
Marshall Miller
