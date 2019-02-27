Do you trust polls? Two weeks before the 2016 election, liberal site PoliticsUSA.com claimed a poll in Kentucky showed Donald Trump had nearly blown a 12 point lead and barely led Hillary Clinton. On election day Trump won the state easily. Trump 62.3%, Clinton 32.5%, a 29.8 % margin. If anyone paid for that poll they should be issued a refund.
Just after his election, Mr. Trump got quick action on the Carrier Air Conditioning jobs, keeping most of them in Indiana instead of moving to Mexico as Carrier had planned. I’ve never heard of such instant results from a president-elect before he assumed office, and this was the beginning of a good run. Musician and Trump supporter Kid Rock was right when he said, “Let the business guy run the country like a business.”
Over 200 counties Obama carried flipped to Trump in 2016.
Kohl’s has an apostrophe but Walgreens does not. Why not?
The caravans are coming with no apparent end. “They’ve got their eye on whatcha got.”
Houston talk host Michael Berry
The groups are well-funded and organized, obviously. How about an investigation of the invaders and their handlers?
Former U.S. Attorney General Ed Meese says we need Constitutional fidelity on the Supreme Court.
Bumper sticker of the day: Just Visiting This Planet.
From TheoSpark.net: “REAGANOMICS Start a billion dollar business in your parents’ garage. OBAMAOMICS Live in your parent’s garage.
They yap about “White Privilege” at the Southern Poverty Law Center ($PLC), where they know nothing about poverty. At the $PLC the “11 highest paid employees are all white,” says Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com. Black American attorney Gloria Browne, who used to work at the $PLC, told the Montgomery Advertiser newspaper that the $PLC trades in “black pain and white guilt.”
Random thoughts
