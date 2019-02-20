TWO INJURED

Two people from Helena were injured and flown by Air Evac helicopters to Navicent Health in Macon after the 2007 Mercury Mariner they were in ran into an 18 wheeler. According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Willie Wes Jacobs, age 54, (driver) and Yvette George, age 53, (passenger) were driving south on Georgia 31/US 441 when their vehicle crossed the center line and hit Ronald Henry Cosby, age 57, of Kissimmee, Florida, driving a 2018 Freightliner 18 wheeler. The front driver’s side of the Mariner hit the front driver’s side of the Freightliner. Then, the Mariner began to overturn and landed off the west side of the roadway on the shoulder upside down. An extrication crew from McRae had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the driver of the Mariner. Firemen, emergency medical personnel, law enforcement and first responders from Laurens County, Telfair County, Wheeler County and Dodge County responded to the wreck. The accident happened on Friday, February 15 at approximately 3:53 p.m.