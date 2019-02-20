Legals 02-20-19

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
GPN 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on JANUARY 25, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
1998 TOYOTA CAMRY (VIN: JT2BG22K5W0208018)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 (c), Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 28th day of January, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
STATE OF GEORGIACOUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF ESTATE
All creditors of the Estate of RICHARD CARLISLE MINTER of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 18th day of December, 2018.
FAYE T. EDENFIELD, Executor
c/o Prior, Daniel & Wiltshire, LLC
1360 Caduceus Way, Bldg 800-103
Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
GPN 07
STATE OF GEORGIACOUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF ESTATE
All creditors of the Estate of ELIZABETH KELLY MINTER of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 18th day of December, 2018.
FAYE T. EDENFIELD, Executor
c/o Prior, Daniel & Wiltshire, LLC
1360 Caduceus Way, Bldg 800-103
Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
OF BOBBY B. SCHELL, DECEASED
All creditors of the above-named deceased are hereby notified to render an accounting to the undersigned of their demands against his estate as provided by Official Code of Georgia Annotated §53-7-41. Failure to render said accounting within the time provided by law may cause the loss of certain of your rights as provided in said Section. All persons indebted to said decedent are hereby required to make payment to the undersigned.
This 24th day of January, 2019
ROSS S. SCHELL
5836 Northern Dancer Drive
Macon, Georgia 31210
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES ETHRIDGE ALLIGOOD, JR., late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 13th of February, 2019.
PATRICIA DIANE ALLIGOOD STUCKEY
Executor,
Estate of JAMES ETHRIDGE ALLIGOOD, JR.
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from LEONARD JACK KING dated October 30, 2013, and recorded in Deed Book 745 at Pages 243-247 in the Deed Records of DODGE County, Georgia, said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of FIFTY-SIX THOUSAND AND 00/100 ($56,000.00) with interest at the rate specified therein, will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN MARCH, 2019, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 226, IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 20.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 2 ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, CENTRAL SOUTH SURVEYING, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2460, DATED MAY 26, 2010, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 229, AND REVISED OCTOBER 01, 2013, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. PROPERTY IS SERVICED BY AND SUBJECT TO THE EASEMENT AS SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLAT.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note, including but not limited to the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorney’s fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold subject to the following which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments, all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
TO THE BEST OF THE KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS THE HEIRS OR BENEFICIARIES OF LEONARD JACK KING.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
SUGAR CREEK
INVESTMENTS, A GENERAL PARTNERSHIP COMPOSED OF JOHN PAUL JONES, JR. AND JOHN PAUL JONES, III
As Attorneys in Fact for
LEONARD JACK KING
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
P. O. Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-1505
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BRYAN ALAN ASBELL, JR to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for R.H. LENDING, INC., its successors and assigns, dated December 17, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 672, Page 5, DODGE County, Georgia Records and as modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 754, Page 213, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION by assignment recorded in Deed Book 827, Page 49, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of NINETY-FOUR THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FORTY-ONE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($94,541.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN MARCH, 2019, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: FREEDOM MORTGAGE, 10500 KINKAID DR. STE. 300, FISHERS, IN 46037, 855-690-5900.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS BRYAN ALAN ASBELL, JR OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 265 NOBLES ROAD, CHESTER, GEORGIA 31012.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
BRYAN ALAN ASBELL, JR
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 72, 19TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 6.57 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED MAY 25, 2005, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 41, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS. THE COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID PLAT ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION BY REFERENCE.
SAID PROPERTY IS IMPROVED WITH A 2010 CLAYTON MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING THE VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS WHC017952GAA AND WHC017952GA B, WHICH IS PERMANENTLY AFFIXED HERETO.
MR/mtj 3/5/19
Our file no. 5462116 - FT17
1014
MISCELLANEOUS
GPN 14
NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL
Dodge County P. I. No. 0013824
Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.
The date of location and design approval is: February 7, 2019
THE PROJECT PROPOSES TO REPLACE THE EXISTING BRIDGE ON SR 230/LOWER RIVER RD. OVER BIG BRANCH CREEK IN DODGE COUNTY, LOCATED 8.3 MILES NW OF RHINE, GA. THE TOTAL LENGTH OF THE PROJECT IS APPROXIMATELY 1,800 FEET (0.3 MILES). THE EXISTING BRIDGE IS PROPOSED TO BE REPLACED WITH A 132- FT LONG BY 39.25-FT WIDE BRIDGE OVER BIG BRANCH CREEK THAT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED AT THE EXISTING LOCATION, REQUIRED HYDRAULIC ELEVATION, AND ROADWAY CENTERLINE. THE PROPOSED PROJECT BEGINS APPROXIMATELY 862 FT SOUTH OF BIG BRANCH CREEK AND ENDS 938 FT NORTH.
THE IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE A PROPOSED BRIDGE TYPICAL SECTION CONSISTING OF TWO 12-FOOT WIDE LANES WITH 6-FOOT WIDE SHOULDERS. THE PROPOSED ROADWAY TYPICAL ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BRIDGE INCLUDES TWO 12-FOOT WIDE LANES WITH 10-FOOT WIDE SHOULDERS, OF WHICH 4 FEET WOULD BE PAVED. THE PROJECT LENGTH IS ESTIMATED TO BE 0.42 MILES ALONG SR 230/LOWER RIVER RD. DURING CONSTRUCTION, AN OFF-SITE DETOUR WILL BE UTILIZED TO ROUTE TRAFFIC FROM SR 230/LOWER RIVER RD TO SR 87/ABBEVILLE HWY THEN TO SR 27/US 341/GOLDEN ISLES PKWY DURING CLOSURE. THE ADDITIONAL DISTANCE FOR THE DETOUR ROUTE IS APPROXIMATELY FOUR MILES. THIS PROJECT IS LOCATED 100% IN DODGE COUNTY AND IS IN CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 8, GMD 364, AND LOCATED WITHIN LAND DISTRICT 15 IN DODGE COUNTY.
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:
Daniel Smith
Area 2 – Area Engineer 2003 US Hwy 441 S
Dublin, GA 31021
478-275-6597
Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:
Kimberly Nesbitt
Office of Program Delivery
Attn: Mindy Sanders
MiSanders@dot.ga.gov
One Georgia Center
600 West Peachtree Street, NW
25th Floor
678-986-7648
Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the Project and P. I. Numbers as noted at the top of this notice.
GPN 14
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF OCONEE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
(Bleckley, Dodge, Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair and Wheeler Counties)
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: DECLARATION OF JUDICIAL EMERGENCY
AMENDED ORDER
The undersigned Chief Judge of the Superior Court for the Oconee Judicial Circuit of Georgia does hereby amend its February 6, 2019 Dodge County Judicial Emergency Order based upon new information. The Dodge County courthouse remains closed to the public while expert testing into the air quality is conducted.
Accordingly, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that the Dodge County courthouse remains closed until further notice. The Clerk of Court has established temporary operation at the Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce building located at 1646 College St., Eastman, Georgia 31023. As the Clerk of Court has resumed accepting filings and normal operations at this location, the Court hereby lifts its suspensions of deadlines relating to filing requirements.
County officials have designed the Courthouse Annex, 5016 Courthouse Circle, Eastman, Georgia 31023 and the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center located at 85 Industrial Boulevard, Eastman, Georgia 31023 as the alternative courtroom locations for motions and con-jury matters. However, the small size of these locations prevents the Court from convening meetings of the grand jury or conducting jury trials. Therefor, all terms of court shall remain stayed and the Court hereby suspends, tolls, extends, and otherwise grants relief from all deadlines relating to applicable statutes, rules, regulations, or court orders relating to the grand jury and terms of court including, but no limited to:
1. The time within in which to try a case for which a demand for speedy trial has been filed;
2.The time within which to return a bill of indictment or an accusation or to bring a matter before a grand jury.
The Juvenile Court is authorized to conduct hearings outside of Dodge County or at the Judicial Annex building as it deems appropriate. Therefore, the Juvenile Court may resume normal operations.
A copy of this Order is being sent to the Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, the Judges of the Oconee Judicial Circuit, the Clerks of the Superior Court of the Oconee Judicial Circuit, the clerks of the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court. Notice of this order will also be provided to the local bar association and posted in writing in the various courthouses of the circuit.
SO ORDERED THIS 19th day of February, 2019.
Sarah F. wall, Chief Judge
Oconee Judicial Circuit
GPN 14
NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL
Dodge County
P. I. No. 0013823
Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.
The date of location and design approval is: January 15, 2019
THE PROJECT PROPOSES TO REPLACE THE EXISTING BRIDGE ON SR 165/CHAUNCEY-RHINE HWY OVER SUGAR CREEK IN DODGE COUNTY, LOCATED ONE-MILE SW OF CHAUNCEY, GA. THE PROPOSED PROJECT BEGINS APPROXIMATELY 925 FT SOUTH OF THE EXISTING BRIDGE AND EXTENDS NORTH 925 FT, FOR AN APPROXIMATELY LENGTH OF 1,850 FEET (0.35 MILES). PROPOSED IS A NEW 135-FT LONG BY 39.25-FT WIDE BRIDGE OVER SUGAR CREEK THAT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED AT THE EXIST LOCATION, REQUIRED HYDRAULIC ELEVATION, AND ROADWAY CENTERLINE.
THE IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE TWO 12 FEET LANES WITH 6-FT SHOULDER ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BRIDGE. THE ROADWAY TYPICAL ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BRIDGE ARE TWO 12 FEET LANES WITH 10 FEET OVERALL SHOULDER THAT INCLUDES 4 FEET PAVED AND 6 FEET UNPAVED. THE PROJECT LENGTH IS ESTIMATED TO BE 0.4 MILES ALONG SR 165/CHAUNCEY-RHINE HWY. DURING CONSTRUCTION, AN OFF-SITE DETOUR WILL BE UTILIZED TO ROUTE TRAFFIC FROM SR 165 TO SR 117 DURING CLOSURE. THE ADDITIONAL DISTANCE FOR THE DETOUR ROUTE IS APPROXIMATELY SIX MILES. THIS PROJECT IS LOCATED 100% IN DODGE COUNTY AND IS IN CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 8, GMD 1254, AND LOCATED WITHIN LAND DISTRICT 13 IN DODGE COUNTY.
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:
Daniel P. Smith
Area 2 – Area Engineer
2003 US Hwy 441 S
Dublin, GA 31021
478-275-6596
Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:
Kimberly Nesbitt
Office of Program Delivery
Attn: Mindy Sanders
MiSanders@dot.ga.gov
One Georgia Center
600 West Peachtree Street, NW
25th Floor
678-986-7648
Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the Project and P. I. Numbers as noted at the top of this notice.
GPN 14
PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 255-foot tall Self-Support Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is Rhine Highway, Eastman, Dodge County, GA 31023, Lat: [32-5-2.68], Long: [-83-10-39.73]. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1123879.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Elsie, e.boone@trileaf.com, 8600 LaSalle Rd, Suite 301, Towson, MD 21286, 410-853-7128
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF EARLEAN MILLS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9184
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
NOTE: Strike the sentence in parenthesis below if not applicable.
TO: (any heir whose current address is unknown)
WILLIE JAMES GUYTON has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of EARLEAN MILLS deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before MARCH 6, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 18
In the Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
IN RE: Estate of CARRELL ESCHOL WHITE,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. P-19-9184
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: SCOTTIE CARRELL WHITE, MARILYN LYNETTE PITTS, MARCUS AARON WHITE
This is to notify you to file objections, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before March 21, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent parte. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
Legals 02-20-19
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)