Russ's Sports Review

Today (Wednesday) marks a week for the Braves in Spring Training. There has been good news and bad. TO my knowledge, there has been no injuries in camp and unfortunately, that is the good news. As for the bad news, I guess there has still be absolutely no news. The rotation still has a hole in it, and I guess Julio Teheran is still in it. The bullpen is still missing a true closer and yes, Craig Kimbrel is still out here but don’t hold your breath on that one. The biggest thing of the week was the interview with General Manager Alex Anthopolus and Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk. It was a really good interview as the quotes from Anthopolus included “four teams will out spend the Braves in the 2018 off season”. When asked why only the 23-million-dollar deal to Donaldson was the only significant move, Anthopolu said “there was no deal we could make out there”. Granted, I had no interest in Machodo or Harper, but Brantley, Realmuto and Corbin would have been really nice. They could shut all of us up by signing Kimbrel or Keuchel, but I don’t buy it. There were several moves that were setting up this off-season. The complicated Matt Kemp trade was set up to have more money to spend this year. So, guess what? Right now, the payroll is…. lower than what it was last year! What gives? The franchise made a pile of money in 2018. They made nearly $400 million last year. It looks like Liberty is putting a hefty sum in their own pockets. There are reports that Braves fans are putting a go fund me page for the franchise to help the very tight ownership pay for more quality players. Can the team change anything with a couple of pitchers? Sure, and it looks like they are going to have to compete. Sports Illustrated listed the top five teams in the off-season. The Mets, Phillies and Nationals were all listed in the top five. To makes matters worse, the Phillies are favorites to sign Harper. To say our Braves are in real trouble is a huge understatement. Maybe something will happen this week in camp or maybe it won’t.
Let’s swap to the Falcons where there are some nervous coaches. Defensive back Brian Poole became the forth cut joining Alford, Bryant and Reed in the unemployment line. Of course, Alford and Reed have both found jobs with the Cardinals. The team has until March 4 to make the big decision of the off-season and that’s what to do with Vic Beasley. As things stand right now, Beasley is slated to make nearly 13 million this year. I expect the team to attempt a long-term deal with a much smaller per year value or simply release him out right. Of course, the par of deals that need to be done is with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and re-upping Julio Jones. If things fall right, they can play the free agent game and improve on the offensive line especially at guard.
Let’s wrap up things with some University of Georgia news. I don’t’ know if this falls into sports or not but the Dogs finished second in the best party schools in the nation. Tulane was ranked over UGS. I guess its long nights at Bourbon Street and all. Alabama finished at number 8. The poll has only a top 15.
Russ's Sports Review
