Arrests made by police, deputies

Wayne Anthony Allen, age 50, of Rhine was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (D.U.I.) and failure to exercise due care.
Aubrey Paul Evans, age 33, of Hawkinsville was arrested for probation violation.
William Al-Majeed McClain, age 27, of Jacksonville, Florida was arrested for battery- family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
Juan Pablo Ramirez Ramirez, age 28, of Rhine was arrested for driving without a valid licenses and seat belt violation.
Jena Wade Upshaw, age 30, of Warner Robins was arrested for no insurance and driving while licenses were suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Paul Clinton Youngblood, age 35, of Eastman was arrested for forgery in the 1st degree, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony, first offender and possession of methamphetamine.
Jesus Cruz, age 51, of Eastman was arrested for battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Jimmy Paul, age 52, of Eastman was arrested for driving while licenses were suspended or revoked and possession of
methamphetamine with the intent to sale, deliver or distribute.
Tammy Claxton, age 39, of Eastman was arrested for driving while licenses were suspended or revoked and improper exhaust system.
Elisha Williams, age 17, of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Santiago Santos, age 42, of Eastman was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I.)
Bilal Abu Rub, age 44, of Eastman was arrested for driving without licenses and driving too fast for conditions.
