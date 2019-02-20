Courthouse to remain closed

By Cindy Eckles
According to Dodge County Manager Spence Barron, preliminary results are starting to come in from the from Professional Environmental Management Certified Industrial Hygienist Erin Garmon. Barron added that they are still waiting for the more preliminary and final results of the testing for the potentially hazardous air quality conditions at the courthouse.
Until then, and pending results of those tests, the Dodge County Courthouse will remain closed.
The Dodge County Commissioners voted at their meeting on Monday night to sign a resolution to designate the courthouse annex, located at 5016 Courthouse Circle, and the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center (DCLEC), located at 85 Industrial Boulevard, as the alternative courtroom locations for motions and non-jury matters because of public health concerns relating to air quality conditions and the ongoing need for testing at the Dodge County Courthouse.
A motion for the resolution was made by commissioner Jr. Howell and seconded by commissioner Terry Niblett. The motion passed unanimously.
Oconee Superior Court Chief Judge Sarah F. Wall then stated for the public that the DCLEC courtroom has a separate door for the public and that the law requires that it is open to the public.
Dodge County Attorney John Harrington added that unless there was a special motion or juvenile court matter that is sequestered, all court matters are to be deliberated in open court.
Judge Wall then commented that after an amended order to the declaration of judicial emergency pending expert testing into the air quality of the courthouse is filed with the Georgia Supreme Court (which will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019) then court will resume.
The order also suspends deadlines relating to filing requirements, designates alternative courtroom locations for motions and non-jury matters and authorizes juvenile court to resume normal operations.
Offices that are officially working out of the Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce chamber hall are Dodge County Probate (478-374-3775), Dodge County Clerk of Superior Court (478-374-2871), Dodge County Tax Commissioner (478-374-2154) and Dodge County Registrar (478-374-8123). Dodge County Building Inspector/Tax Collector Rob Stanley is working out of the chamber hall and an office at the courthouse annex and can be reached at 478-374-8127.
Commissioner Howell then made a motion, which was seconded by commissioner Brian Watkins, for a resolution to go into a temporary lease with the Dodge County-Eastman Development Authority to take control of what has been identified as the AT&T building, for the temporary time period, for the purpose of continuing services and the potential future designation of some courtrooms.
Attorney Harrington stated that the location (AT&T building) was not added in the first resolution as a designated court location until the modifications that are made are approved by the court system.
Courthouse to remain closed
