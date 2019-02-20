Courthouse to remain closed

Wednesday, February 20. 2019
By Cindy Eckles

According to Dodge County Manager Spence Barron, preliminary results are starting to come in from the from Professional Environmental Management Certified Industrial Hygienist Erin Garmon. Barron added that they are still waiting for the more preliminary and final results of the testing for the potentially hazardous air quality conditions at the courthouse.

Until then, and pending results of those tests, the Dodge County Courthouse will remain closed.

The Dodge County Commissioners voted at their meeting on Monday night to sign a resolution to designate the courthouse annex, located at 5016 Courthouse Circle, and the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center (DCLEC), located at 85 Industrial Boulevard, as the alternative courtroom locations for motions and non-jury matters because of public health concerns relating to air quality conditions and the ongoing need for testing at the Dodge County Courthouse.

A motion for the resolution was made by commissioner Jr. Howell and seconded by commissioner Terry Niblett. The motion passed unanimously.

Oconee Superior Court Chief Judge Sarah F. Wall then stated for the public that the DCLEC courtroom has a separate door for the public and that the law requires that it is open to the public.

Dodge County Attorney John Harrington added that unless there was a special motion or juvenile court matter that is sequestered, all court matters are to be deliberated in open court.

Judge Wall then commented that after an amended order to the declaration of judicial emergency pending expert testing into the air quality of the courthouse is filed with the Georgia Supreme Court (which will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019) then court will resume.

The order also suspends deadlines relating to filing requirements, designates alternative courtroom locations for motions and non-jury matters and authorizes juvenile court to resume normal operations.

Offices that are officially working out of the Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce chamber hall are Dodge County Probate (478-374-3775), Dodge County Clerk of Superior Court (478-374-2871), Dodge County Tax Commissioner (478-374-2154) and Dodge County Registrar (478-374-8123). Dodge County Building Inspector/Tax Collector Rob Stanley is working out of the chamber hall and an office at the courthouse annex and can be reached at 478-374-8127.

Commissioner Howell then made a motion, which was seconded by commissioner Brian Watkins, for a resolution to go into a temporary lease with the Dodge County-Eastman Development Authority to take control of what has been identified as the AT&T building, for the temporary time period, for the purpose of continuing services and the potential future designation of some courtrooms.

Attorney Harrington stated that the location (AT&T building) was not added in the first resolution as a designated court location until the modifications that are made are approved by the court system.

A motion was then made by commissioner Niblett and seconded by commissioner Watkins to allow the county manager to temporarily suspend the county bidding process because of this being a time sensitive issue. The resolution would allow the county manager to spend an additional $10,000.00 to repair the AT&T building for the body government of Dodge County and potential courtroom.

Minutes from the regular meeting on February 4 and the called meetings on February 6 and February 11 were approved.

In old business, commissioner Karen Cheek made the motion to appoint Susan Coffee as a Dodge County member of the Aging Advisory Committee. Motions were closed and Coffee was appointed by a unanimous vote.

County manager Barron, at the request of the road department supervisor Richard Harrell, requested the consideration of the purchase of a backhoe to be used by the county shop. Harrell provided Barron with two bids on used backhoes. One bid was a Caterpillar backhoe for $72,000.00 and the other a John Deere backhoe for $55,000.00.

According to Barron, both were used and had been checked out by Harrell. He told commissioners that Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds were available to purchase the backhoe.

Commissioner Howell made a motion, seconded by commissioner, Watkins to accept the bid of $55,000.00. The motion passed unanimously.

Then county manager Barron explained to commissioners about a joint GEMA-FEMA matching grant that is available to Dodge County and that county EMA director Stanley Stephens was requesting funds for the purchase of 230 kw three-phase generator at the Carter Martin Emergency Building. The cost includes a concrete pad, security fence, camera system and transfer switch. In an emergency situation, the generator would keep the EMA, Dodge/Wilcox 911 center and the county morgue running. The cost of the generator is $126,000.00 and the county’s part would be $18,945.00.

After a brief discussion, commissioner Watkins made a motion, seconded by commissioner Niblett, to table the request.

During the county manager’s report, Barron updated commissioners that the city has let him know that they are wanting to annex the property at Congo Lane Connector and Griffin Avenue and that Bro. Chuck Yzenski let him know that the National Day of Prayer would be on May 2, 2016 on the front steps of the courthouse and that the commissioners and public were invited.

Barron then told commissioners that after a conversation with Sharon Flanagan, he had given her permission to thin out hydrangea’s around the courthouse to sell at the Dodge County Farmers’ Market. He told commissioners they were going to have to be thinned out and instead of throwing them in the trash, they could be sold at the farmers’ market. Commissioners were supportive of Barron’s ‘recommendation.

During public participation, Eastman Garden Club President Debbie Mercer and members Connie Jones and Jackie Strickland all went before the board complimenting all they do and informing them that they had partnered with Flanagan on the Litter Free Dodge campaign. All stated that they had friends or family members make statements about the litter along the roads and would help support Flanagan and the commissioners to help resolve the problem.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for March 4 at 6:00 p.m.
