Russ's Sports Review

We are just a day or two prom the pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. I would really like to be optimistic and say the Braves will make it a four-team battle in the National League East. I just don’t think so. The Braves are taking a gamble on Donaldson. If he is healthy, he will be fine. The pickups of McCann and Markakis just doesn’t excite me at all. Let’s compare to the other contender in the East. The Nationals got Patrick Corbin to have a strong top three in the rotation. They added Brian Dozier and former Braves Kurt Suzuki as well. The Phillies added Andrew McCutcher for the outfield., David Robertson for the bullpen and of course newly acquired J.T. Realmuto at catcher. I guess the Phillies are a little suspect in the starting rotation, maybe. The Mets got better as well. The key for them is the starting rotation if they are all healthy they well compete. They added Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz among others. Needless to say, the Braves did less than the other three, at least so far. They have just enough pay roll for Kimbrel? Just maybe? Thursday would be pretty good timing. I am not getting my hopes up.
The rest of the news was pretty good last week. Remember when I said the Dogs needed a “flip” on signing day last Wednesday? They go a real big one first thing in the morning. Five start wide out George Pickens flipped from Auburn to the Dogs. That was a position that was so much needed in Athens. The 2019 class was ranked second only to Alabama.
Let’s not forget the biggest pick up in Athens didn’t come from the football team; it came from the struggling men’s basketball program. The 10-13 Dogs, who are 1-9 in the conference, have singed the top high school senior Anthony “Ant Man” Edwards from North Georgia. He is a McDonalds All-American and he is a 6’5” guard. He took Georgia over Florida State, Duke and Kentucky and I really have no clue why, but the Dogs basketball team could really use it.
The NFL off season has just started but the Falcons are very busy. They have opened right at 15 million in a salary cap. Robert Alford, Brooks Reed and Matt Bryant have all been let go. The toughest move of the three was of course to Bryant. He will be 44 this May and yes, that’s old even for an NFL kicker. The Birds will turn over the job to Giorgio Tavecchio. He got a shot wile Bryant was hurt and did really well. A combination of buy outs, age, injuries and contract did in the best clutch kicker in Falcons history along with hall of famer Morten Andersen. Don’t expect the news to end soon. The team has a big decision with Vic Beasley. The Falcons will probably cut or re-do his contract. There is no way he will count nearly 13 million against the cap. There is no secret that the contracts of Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett are vital to the franchise.
Let’s wrap up things with more football. The AF is underway. The Alliance of American Football started last Saturday, and the Atlanta Legends faced Orlando and former Florida legendary coach Steve Spurrier. Honestly, the Legends were far from it as they were blown out 40-6. Matt Simms, former back up quarterback, is the starter and former Dog signal caller Aaron Murray is the back up. It’s kind of like AAA football. The league has several different rules. There are no kickoffs, you have to go for two or extra points and you can only rush 5 on defense. The Legends play at San Diego this Sunday night at 8:00 on the NFL Network.
