Travis Johnson, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery.
Timothy Poole, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.
Andrew Benjamin, Jr., age 24, of Rochelle, was arrested for a bench warrant.
Nakia Girtman, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct and interference with government property.
Sequoia Wilcox, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while unlicensed or expired, new resident.
Tom Rouse, age 45, of Danville, was arrested for driving while licenses were suspended or revoked, no insurance and driving with a suspended tag.
McKenley Outlaw, age 42, of Helena, was arrested for driving while licenses were suspended or revoked and headlight requirements.
Kovorseya Powell, age 20, of Helena, was arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor and open container violation.
Ricky Bronson, age 59, of Milan, was arrested for two (2) counts shoplifting, more than $500.00 and one (1) count theft by deception.
Kenneth Bronson, age 63, of Milan, was arrested for shoplifting, more than $500.00 and theft by deception.
Tamatha Knight, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for possession drug related objects, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence (DUI) drugs less safe.
Marsha Bronson, age 63, of Milan, was arrested for shoplifting, more than $500.00.
Courtney Clark, age 20, of Helena, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.00.
Juvenile, age 16, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.
Justin Rowell, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for improper exhaust system.
Jonathan Baxter, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.
Juvenile, age 16, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.
Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.
Michael Green, age 54, of Prentiss, Mississippi, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (PUI)
Arrests made by police, deputies
