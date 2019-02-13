Commissioners, judges close courthouse

In addition to electrical, ventilation and heating and cooling problems, inspectors found pigeons roosting in the attic of the Dodge County Courthouse.

At a called meeting on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 the Dodge County Commissioners officially closed the courthouse until further notice.

County commissioners voted to allow Dodge County Manager Spence Barron to spend up to $25,000.00 to relocate the county offices and for testing.

Due to the interruption of government services and temporary unavailability of the courtroom, Oconee Superior Court Chief Judge Sarah F. Wall and judges C. Michael Johnson and Howard C. Kaufold, Jr. signed a Judicial Emergency Order that suspends deadlines and continues court terms immediately following the meeting on February 6. Within the order it states, “The nature of this emergency is due to hazardous air quality conditions in the Dodge County Courthouse”. (A copy of the order is printed in this edition of The Dodge County News’ legal section.

Professional Environmental Management (PME) Certified Industrial Hygienist Erin Garmon and PEM Industrial Hygienist Dan Hutto conducted a site visit on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

After reviewing information from the building inspection and photographic documentation, PEM reported to county manager Barron that there were visual areas of contamination in the interior building spaces, primarily the attic (bird (pigeon) droppings) and mold in the basement.

Because of the conditions founds, PEM recommended to evacuate occupants and restrict access until further assessment and testing could be conducted.

PEM also provided a plan to gather additional information with samples collected from designated areas inside the building and the building’s exterior and obtain the results in an expeditious and efficient manner.

The proposed fee from PEM will be $27,500.00. The majority of it, $22,356.00, being the cost of laboratory testing and shipment of the samples. The remainder includes their costs for preparing the final report with recommendations, the cost of the field investigation and travel. Barron also advised that he has met with two abatement/restoration companies over the past week and both companies stated they would need the results of the environmental testing before they could determine a final cost to repair the courthouse.

Based on their preliminary examination, both companies estimated the cost of repairing the building could approach or exceed $1,000,000.00 and take up to 6 months to complete. However, he cautioned, this number could go up or down depending on the findings of the industrial hygienist. Barron anticipates meeting with two other abatement contractors this week to also get their opinion.

Another called meeting was held on Monday, February 11, 2019 by commissioners to discuss the results of the inspection of the Dodge County Courthouse from PEM and the cost.

County manager Barron explained and presented commissioners with a copy of the results from the evaluation of the condition of the courthouse.

Judge Wall commented and confirmed that juvenile and non-jury court could be heard in the Dodge County Commissioner Chamber Hall. Commissioners immediately voted unanimously to approve the request.

Dodge County Clerk of Superior Court Rhett Walker updated commissioners on the relocation of the county offices. Walker stated that new computers were being set up for his staff to use but there was an issue with the Internet of which Media Com was working on.

Dodge County Interim Tax Commissioner Jackie Smith told commissioners that she was instructed it would up to 60 days before the tax commissioners office would be able to accommodate citizens and that was as per the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Dodge County Attorney John Harrington stated that in a judicial emergency, the time could be sooner and he would look into it.

Commissioners voted to increase the amount that county manager Barron can spend to $35,000.00 for additional testing and relocation of offices. Barron added that the in-depth testing would begin Wednesday, February 13.

Cell phones have been purchased for county officials and the current phone numbers for the individual offices are being redirected to the cell phone.

The Dodge County offices located inside the courthouse are currently being relocated to the chamber hall at the Eastman-Dodge Chamber of Commerce. Judge C. Michael Johnson is relocating to an office inside the Telfair County Courthouse and judge Howard Kaufold, Jr. is relocating to an office inside the Bleckley County Courthouse.

The possibility of another called meeting will depend on when Barron receives the results from PEM.

The next regular meeting is set for Monday, February 21, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
