Dear editor,
Crying for help.
Although there is no presence of tears, our younger generation is crying.
In their own way they are saying, “I am tired of living and I am afraid to die”. God blessed man and a woman with the ability to bring a child into the world and they are told how to raise the child. Children for failing because of their first school, the home. Parents and many other adults have become more comfortable with pleasing children rather than loving them. We are failing in discipline and holding our younger generation accountable for their actions.
We are failing in training children in the ways of our Lord and Savior. Are we doing more than just going to church?
There was a time our young boys and girls were going from holding hands to the wedding band. Now we just accept the life style of living together with no commitment. It was our Heavenly who said no sex before marriage.
When we celebrate with a baby shower, we are saying that God’s word does not count. Is it that hard to get back to loving children for who they are instead of who they are not? There will always be times when some will go in the wrong direction, however we must balance each day with the power in our hand and with the love of God in our heart.
Always look to history to prevent past mistakes and to Christ for guidance. I pray that most of this nation will remember that Jesus is the answer for our world today; without him there is no other for Jesus is the way. Lord bless and Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you beautiful ladies.
Msg. (R) Johnny L. Black
Letter to the editor
