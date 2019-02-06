ONE SERIOUSLY INJURED

A Dodge County woman was seriously injured and was air lifted by helicopter to Navicent Health in Macon after the pickup truck she was driving hit a tree. As of a last report, she was listed in critical condition. Kandice Janie Sharpton, age 28, of a 733 Jay Bird Helena Dirt Road address, was traveling north on Jay Bird Helena Dirt Road when the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup she was driving ran off the right side of the roadway. The truck then turned sideways and traveled back across the roadway into the opposite ditch and struck a tree on the passenger’s side. The accident happened at approximately 8:29 a.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019.