Ethan Bradford, age 17, of Chester was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.
Cindy Evans, age 34, of Eastman was arrested for driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Tesla Ellis, age 27, of Dexter was arrested for a failure to appear bench warrant.
Laquina Johnson, age 32, of Eastman was arrested for a failure to appear bench warrant.
Juvenile, age 13, of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct and disrupting public school.
Juvenile, age 11, of Cochran was arrested for disorderly conduct, simple battery and disrupting public school.
Juvenile, age 11, of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct, simple battery and disrupting public school.
Angela Harrell, age 51, of Cochran was arrested for possession of schedule II drugs, DUI drugs less safe, failure to maintain lane and adult safety belt violation.
Juwaski Stanley, age 28, of Eastman was arrested for family violence battery and disorderly conduct.
Jacolby Gordon, age 36, of Eastman was arrested for interfering with 911 call, disorderly conduct, simple battery and
cruelty to children in the third degree.
Gary Edge, age 29, of Eastman was arrested for simple battery.
Tajuana Woodard, age 51, of Helena was arrested for criminal trespassing at a business.
Paul Breedlove, age 50, of Eastman was arrested for pedestrian under the influence and pedestrian must walk on
sidewalk/shoulder.
Louis Gordon, age 36, of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct, family violence battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Christina Ramirez, age 37, of Eastman was arrested for driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Kimberly Horne, age 40, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.
Brandon King, age 38, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.
Arrests made by police, deputies
