Legals 02-06-19
Wednesday, February 6. 2019
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
GPN 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on January 9, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2003 BUICK CENTURY
(VIN: 2G4W552J931252776)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 (c) to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 15th day of January, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on January 8, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
THREE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED NINE DOLLARS ($3209.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; 2017 TRAILER CRAFT TRAILER
(VIN: 5WKBE1217H1049010); HISENSE 52” TELEVISION; INSIGNIA 32” TELEVISION; LENOVO LAPTOP COMPUTER; SNAPPER GAS POWERED BLOWER; TROYBUILT GAS POWERED EDGER; POULAN CHAIN SAW; POULAN LIMB SAW; INTERARMS 357
MAGNUM (SERIAL #: F11084)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 (c) to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 22nd day of January, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on JANUARY 25, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
1998 TOYOTA CAMRY
(VIN: JT2BG22K5W0208018)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 (c), Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 28th day of January, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RUBY PEACOCK DENNIS
All creditors of the Estate of RUBY PEACOCK DENNIS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 8th day of January, 2019.
KATHY C. PURVIS,
Executor of the
Estate of RUBY PEACOCK DENNIS, Deceased
405 Ocmulgee Church Road
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of BESSIE C. DURDEN, late of Dodge County, Georgia deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 10th day of January, 2019.
DONALD THOMAS
DURDEN,
Executor of the
Estate of BESSIE C. DURDEN, Deceased
Probate Court, Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
N 07
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF ESTATE
All creditors of the Estate of RICHARD CARLISLE MINTER of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 18th day of December, 2018.
FAYE T. EDENFIELD, Executor
c/o Prior, Daniel & Wiltshire, LLC
1360 Caduceus Way,
Bldg 800-103
Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
GPN 07
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF ESTATE
All creditors of the Estate of ELIZABETH KELLY MINTER of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 18th day of December, 2018.
FAYE T. EDENFIELD, Executor
c/o Prior, Daniel & Wiltshire, LLC
1360 Caduceus Way,
Bldg 800-103
Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
OF BOBBY B. SCHELL, DECEASED
All creditors of the above-named deceased are hereby notified to render an accounting to the undersigned of their demands against his estate as provided by Official Code of Georgia Annotated §53-7-41. Failure to render said accounting within the time provided by law may cause the loss of certain of your rights as provided in said Section. All persons indebted to said decedent are hereby required to make payment to the undersigned.
This 24th day of January, 2019
ROSS S. SCHELL
5836 Northern Dancer Drive
Macon, Georgia 31210
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from LEONARD JACK KING dated October 30, 2013, and recorded in Deed Book 745 at Pages 243-247 in the Deed Records of DODGE County, Georgia, said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of FIFTY-SIX THOUSAND AND 00/100 ($56,000.00) with interest at the rate specified therein, will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN MARCH, 2019, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 226, IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 20.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 2 ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, CENTRAL SOUTH SURVEYING, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2460, DATED MAY 26, 2010, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 229, AND REVISED OCTOBER 01, 2013, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. PROPERTY IS SERVICED BY AND SUBJECT TO THE EASEMENT AS SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLAT.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note, including but not limited to the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorney’s fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold subject to the following which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments, all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
TO THE BEST OF THE KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS THE HEIRS OR BENEFICIARIES OF LEONARD JACK KING.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
SUGAR CREEK INVESTMENTS, A GENERAL PARTNERSHIP COMPOSED OF JOHN PAUL JONES, JR. AND JOHN PAUL JONES, III
As Attorneys in Fact for
LEONARD JACK KING
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
P. O. Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-1505
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BRYAN ALAN ASBELL, JR to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for R.H. LENDING, INC., its successors and assigns, dated December 17, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 672, Page 5, DODGE County, Georgia Records and as modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 754, Page 213, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION by assignment recorded in Deed Book 827, Page 49, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of NINETY-FOUR THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FORTY-ONE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($94,541.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN MARCH, 2019, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: FREEDOM MORTGAGE, 10500 KINKAID DR. STE. 300, FISHERS, IN 46037, 855-690-5900.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS BRYAN ALAN ASBELL, JR OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 265 NOBLES ROAD, CHESTER, GEORGIA 31012.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
BRYAN ALAN ASBELL, JR
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 72, 19TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 6.57 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED MAY 25, 2005, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 41, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS. THE COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID PLAT ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION BY REFERENCE.
SAID PROPERTY IS IMPROVED WITH A 2010 CLAYTON MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING THE VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS WHC017952GAA AND WHC017952GA B, WHICH IS PERMANENTLY AFFIXED HERETO.
MR/mtj 3/5/19
Our file no. 5462116 - FT17
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF EARLEAN MILLS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9184
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
WILLIE JAMES GUYTON has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of EARLEAN MILLS deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before MARCH 6, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
