Electrical, ventilation and heating and cooling problems on the second floor of the Dodge County Courthouse has stopped court from being held in the upstairs courtroom until further notice.
Dodge County Manager Spence Barron stated, at the regular meeting of the Dodge County Commissioners Monday night, that for safety reasons the small court cases would be held in the courtroom located in the annex building beside the courthouse. He added that regular court would reconvene in February and the larger cases would be held at the chamber of commerce.
County manager Barron told The Dodge County News that he had specialist arriving this week to evaluate the condition of the courthouse and what their recommendation for resolving the problems would be.
County manager Barron complemented the Dodge/Wilcox 911 center and reported that during January 2019 that the operators answered 4,644 phone calls. From those calls the Wilcox Law Enforcement, 1,047 calls; Eastman Police Department, 978 calls; Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, 738 calls; Dodge County Emergency Medical Services, 260 calls; Eastman Fire Department, 137 calls; Wilcox Emergency Medical Services, 130 calls; Dodge County Fire Departments, 103; Wilcox Fire Departments, 37; Chauncey Police Department, six calls and Milan Police Department, one call.
Problems stop courtroom use
