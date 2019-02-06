Problems stop courtroom use

Wednesday, February 6. 2019
Electrical, ventilation and heating and cooling problems on the second floor of the Dodge County Courthouse has stopped court from being held in the upstairs courtroom until further notice.

Dodge County Manager Spence Barron stated, at the regular meeting of the Dodge County Commissioners Monday night, that for safety reasons the small court cases would be held in the courtroom located in the annex building beside the courthouse. He added that regular court would reconvene in February and the larger cases would be held at the chamber of commerce.

County manager Barron told The Dodge County News that he had specialist arriving this week to evaluate the condition of the courthouse and what their recommendation for resolving the problems would be.

County manager Barron complemented the Dodge/Wilcox 911 center and reported that during January 2019 that the operators answered 4,644 phone calls. From those calls the Wilcox Law Enforcement, 1,047 calls; Eastman Police Department, 978 calls; Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, 738 calls; Dodge County Emergency Medical Services, 260 calls; Eastman Fire Department, 137 calls; Wilcox Emergency Medical Services, 130 calls; Dodge County Fire Departments, 103; Wilcox Fire Departments, 37; Chauncey Police Department, six calls and Milan Police Department, one call.

In other business, commissioners tabled appointing someone to the Aging Advisory Committee. Commissioner Brian Watkins told board members he had approached several individuals to fill the position, but because of their current commitments would not be able to serve. Watkins made the motion to table the appointment, which was seconded by commissioner Terry Niblett. The motion passed unanimously.

Sharon Flannagan went before the commissioners about the condition of Golf Course Road. Flannagan brought the road conditions to the attention of commissioners about a year ago and stated, “they are at least nine times worse now”. She added that she hoped the road could be fixed correctly this time.

Flannagan reminded commissioners of the Eggs and Issues breakfast on February 6 which is being hosted by the Eastman First United Methodist Church.

Eastman-Dodge County Interim Chamber of Commerce President Charles Williams told commissioners that over 240 individuals attended a successful annual chamber banquet and that the chamber has hosted a first responder appreciation breakfast on February 4 which was also successful.

Susan Coffee commented to commissioners about how hot the rest rooms were at the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport. Commissioner Niblett stated that he would check on the concern.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
