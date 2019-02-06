Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio (remember Sheriff Joe?) commented on the heavy-handed pre-dawn FBI raid on Roger Stone (StoneZone.com) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida: “I’ve been busting down doors for 50 years, and I’ve never sent that many units, not even to the baddest murderers.”
Judge Jeanine Pirro on the overkill at Roger Stone’s Florida home: “This show was an attempt to embarrass and to intimidate Stone. He wasn’t a flight risk and he had no guns. His passport was expired, or just about to expire.
Mueller’s intent was to poison the jury pool to make Stone seem like public enemy No. 1, and his indictment is not even for a violent crime. It has nothing to do with Russia or collusion.”
Judge Jeanine Pirro in WesternJournal.com 1-29-19
Yet another reason to implement loser pays tort reform. Mueller and many previous vengeful prosecutors with agendas would be paying a fortune to their victims. Remember former Labor Secretary Ray Donovan and his famous reply when vindicated on phony bribery charges after spending millions to defend his name: “Where do I go to get my reputation back?”
How much did the showbiz militarized raid on Roger Stone cost American taxpayers? Don’t forget, they could’ve contacted him or his attorney and arranged a surrender. This was a political stunt by creepy Robert Mueller. Mrs. Stone’s deafness could’ve resulted in tragedy – failure to comply, didn’t understand the orders because of hearing impairment, you know the drill.
Usually the parting media take when a bogus case fails to convict is – he got off on a technicality. That’s how they excuse this travesty.
Completely outside the realm of moral thought – abortion rights, the “pro-choice” movement. Dennis Prager points out that one person solely decides this. “You can’t do anything you like with a child or a pet but you can with a fetus.”
Dennis Prager radio show DennisPrager.com
Roger Stone overkill
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)