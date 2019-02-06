Roger Stone overkill

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio (remember Sheriff Joe?) commented on the heavy-handed pre-dawn FBI raid on Roger Stone (StoneZone.com) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida: “I’ve been busting down doors for 50 years, and I’ve never sent that many units, not even to the baddest murderers.”
Judge Jeanine Pirro on the overkill at Roger Stone’s Florida home: “This show was an attempt to embarrass and to intimidate Stone. He wasn’t a flight risk and he had no guns. His passport was expired, or just about to expire.
Mueller’s intent was to poison the jury pool to make Stone seem like public enemy No. 1, and his indictment is not even for a violent crime. It has nothing to do with Russia or collusion.”
Judge Jeanine Pirro in WesternJournal.com  1-29-19
Yet another reason to implement loser pays tort reform. Mueller and many previous vengeful prosecutors with agendas would be paying a fortune to their victims. Remember former Labor Secretary Ray Donovan and his famous reply when vindicated on phony bribery charges after spending millions to defend his name: “Where do I go to get my reputation back?”
How much did the showbiz militarized raid on Roger Stone cost American taxpayers? Don’t forget, they could’ve contacted him or his attorney and arranged a surrender. This was a political stunt by creepy Robert Mueller. Mrs. Stone’s deafness could’ve resulted in tragedy – failure to comply, didn’t understand the orders because of hearing impairment, you know the drill.
Usually the parting media take when a bogus case fails to convict is – he got off on a technicality. That’s how they excuse this travesty.
Completely outside the realm of moral thought – abortion rights, the “pro-choice” movement. Dennis Prager points out that one person solely decides this. “You can’t do anything you like with a child or a pet but you can with a fetus.”
Dennis Prager radio show  DennisPrager.com

Florida’s liberal Democrat Bill Nelson had a long political career during which he voted for higher taxes 300 times. Finally Florida voted him out.
Mark Elias is the sleazy lawyer who magically found former Senator Al Franken’s winning votes in the trunk of a car a few years back. He was sent to Florida to get the desired result in a Senate vote recount. He couldn’t pull it off this time. President Trump calls him an “election stealing lawyer.” Elias was one of Hillary Clinton’s top lawyers in her campaign.
Donald Trump has appointed 26 circuit judges and two Supreme Court justices, all lifetime appointments, a record for any administration. The left can’t stand it. Good.
American schoolkids were never taught that Adolph Hitler was a left-winger but he was. They try to make him a “right-winger” in the history books.
Food stamp recipients as of 11-13-18 are down 4,123,082 under Donald Trump since December 2016, the month before he became president.
Dr. Kelli Ward’s website says, “This campaign is powered by you – not the DC crowd. Can we count on you?” Her site adds, “We’re through with lying, fake ‘Conservatives.’” Good for Dr. Ward, who is now the elected head of Arizona’s Republican Party.
“Diversity: a euphemism for discrimination against whites.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran’s Monthly  July 2003  Sobran.com
Leftist commentator Don Lemon says white men are “biggest threat.” Threat to what?
Bumper sticker of the day: Vote Yes on Preparation H.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
