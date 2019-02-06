Dear editor,
From growing up both in Eastman and Tampa, Florida, I have witnessed a deep chasm in the American people to including the American systems of our laws. Myself and so many other Americans see examples of tribalism in all the arenas of our society right now. The general public’s understanding of our systems of laws is at best minimal, to downright moronic.
In many ways it reflects the dissonance between my generation and this new demographics we call millennials now that are so dog gone stupid that a third of them couldn’t pass a simple civil service exam to get a job in city, state and federal level of employment.
Just for the fun of it, Google some silly a---” protest march on whatever the stupid protest is about, and observe the signs that the protesters are holding in misspelled words, this particular one got my attention: (Ferguson, Missouri riots three years ago. “Police Brutalty” “Hand up, dont shoots” or how about, and my favorite, “wear is my free stuf”)
Yes, history is never neat or linear. 20th Century was a time of American hegemony of pop culture around the world, chivalry in respect to women, ethos, norms and morals that existed then that now 21st Century has proven to be a period of dysfunction, discontent and a deep decline in moral behavior, openly homosexuality in marketing, military, and even our churches that has been foisted upon the American people. And yes, what group of folks are salivating like Pavlov’s Dog in this morass of quicksand to the abyss of hell. The democrat voting block. Pick your side America, God don’t send you to hell, you send your own self to hell. And for goodness sake, learn to spell when holding a goofy protest sign!
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
Letter to the editor
