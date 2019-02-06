Russ's Sports Review

In a million years I never figured it would happen in Super Bowl 53. I was really looking forward to a shoot out between the Patriots and Rams. They have two of the best offenses in the game and somehow it turned into the most boring game in several years. As I expected, the Patriots won but 13-3 with 10 fourth quarter points not a chance. The game did feature a pair of Georgia’s best running backs of all time Todd Gurley and Sony Michel. I thought Gurley came into the game hurt and I really do now. Gurley had but 35 yards on 10 carries. If he wasn't hurt, as he says the coaching job was Shanahan bad from two years ago. On the other hand, Michel had 94 yards and the only touchdown in the game. He became only the second rookie; Jamal Lewis was the other since 1983 to score a touchdown in his first season. Brady continues to prove he is the greatest of all time as he can win the big game with far from the best staff.
We are just 10 days away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training and there are so many things that have to happen. Free agents Harper, Machado, Keuchel and Kimbrel all have yet to sign. There is also the trading of Miami’s J.T. Realmuto. All of these things have to happen and happen soon. All the so-called “experts” say that the Braves are in on Realmuto and Kimbrel. Honestly, I believe it, I guess. The Braves have been trying to deal for the all-star catcher for better than a year. The deal has a couple of problems. The first one is that the Braves and Marlins are in the same division. I don't know why that is a factor because the Marlins wont be a factor for years. The second is the prospect cost. The price is supposed to be at least two top 100 prospects. That shouldn't be a problem because the Braves still have eight of them. I guess the Marlins want their choice and that's probably not going to happen. The later in Spring Training it goes without a deal the better the Braves chances will be. For some reason I like the Braves chances with Kimbrel. His price has to be dropping at least a little. There is no way he gets six years and his chances for five aren’t much better. I would think three or four-year deal is realistic. You know, if you can move at least half of Teheran or O’days contract, why not both? That would make the N.L. East very interesting! Of course that is extremely unlikely.
Don't forget today is National Signing Day for college football. I know that the December early signing day got a pile of attention but this one is pretty important for the Bulldogs. They got cleaned out pretty good by the early NFL speaking of that, it looks like several of the dogs made mistakes. The rule generally is that if you don't go in the first two rounds you don't leave early. The problem is more of them may go in the first two rounds. So with that being said, the Dogs need some “flips”. A quarterback, running back and maybe a wide out wouldn't hurt. It opened up things some with the early departures so I would be surprised if today (Wednesday) wasn't very interesting in Athens.
Russ's Sports Review
