Arrests made by police, deputies

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, January 30. 2019
Comments (0)
The Eastman Police Deartment reported the following arrests for January 21, 2019 through January 29, 2019.

Victoria Beard, age 20, of Eastman was arrested for drugs-marijuana sale/deliver/distribute, possession and use of drug related objects, MFG, distribute, dispense, possess controlled, damage to property-private 2nd degree, public drunkenness, battery (simple) and enter autow/intent to commit theft.

Juvenile, age 12, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct and battery (simple).

Jerry Perry, age 49, of Eastman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, lighted headlights/other lights required and possession and use of drug related objects.

Talusia Johnson, age 26, of Eastman was arrested for drugs- cocaine possession of, possession of methamphetamine, open container violation, possession of ounce or less of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects.

Miles Ivory, age 29, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct and FTP bench warrant.

Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and firearms: possession by a minor.

Jayci Cox, age 40, of Eastman was arrested for Obstructing law enforcement officers, driving under the influence (DUI) and safety belts violation (adults).

David Muntford, age 21, of Eastman was arrested for theft by taking.

Juvenile, age 12, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts and battery (simple)

Gregory Wilcox, age 39, of Eastman was arrested for Obstructing law enforcement officers and pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I)

Delfenia Shearin, age 70, of Eastman was arrested for FTP bench warrant.

Ethan Bradford, age 17, of Chester was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.

Cindy Evans, age 34, of Eastman was arrested for license-driving while license suspended/revoked.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for the week ending January 25, 2019.

Michelle Allen, age 37, of Dublin was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, or methamphetamine and illegal possession of controlled substance marijuana.

Donald Earl Beck, age 58, of North Port, Florida was arrested for suspended license, violation of intermediate license and operation of unregistered motor vehicle.

Rickie Blackshear, age 38, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.

Cedric Charles Deering, age 62, of Eastman was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)

Altaron Lamont Gooch, age 32, of Eastman was arrested for theft by taking- felony (auto).

Russell F Hammontree, age 39, of Chester was arrested for possession of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Bradley Stephen Hargrove, age 34, of Milledgeville was arrested for terroristic threats and acts.

Daniel Clinton Jordan, age 48, of Americas was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, suspended license, suspended license plate and no insurance.

Bridgett Lavon Melvin, age 25, of Mcrae was arrested for probation violation.

Kellie Lee Muncher, age 51, of Eastman was arrested for fleeing or attemping to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), operating without lights required by law and possession of a scheduled IV controlled substance.

Robert Alton Myeres, age 47, of Hawkinsville was arrested for parole violation.

Travis Jaquez Oneal, age 26, of Dublin was arrested for probation violation.

Deanna Foskey Pike, age 47, of Cochran was arrested for theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor).

Michael Daniel Reed, age 32, of Eastman was arrested for burglary-1st degree (felony)

Michelle E Robertson, age 51, of Americus was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Andrea Roland, age 31, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.

Leon Mondragon Sanchez, age 36, of Eastman was arrested for suspended license and no insurance.

Lamel Derrick Sparrow, age 29, of Eastman was arrested for pending charges-DTF.

Timothy Sparrow, age 28, of Hawkinsville was arrested for parole violation.

Travis Sentil Taylor, age 38, of Warner Robins was arrested for DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

Jonathan Lamont Wilcox, age 39, of Eastman was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Johnny Alton Williams, age 26, of Eastman was arrested for simple battery- family violence.

Sheri Inez Wright, age 45, of Smyrna was arrested for probation violation.

Christopher Michael Yawn, age 32, of Eastman was arrested for DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News