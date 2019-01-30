Arrests made by police, deputies

The Eastman Police Deartment reported the following arrests for January 21, 2019 through January 29, 2019.
Victoria Beard, age 20, of Eastman was arrested for drugs-marijuana sale/deliver/distribute, possession and use of drug related objects, MFG, distribute, dispense, possess controlled, damage to property-private 2nd degree, public drunkenness, battery (simple) and enter autow/intent to commit theft.
Juvenile, age 12, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct and battery (simple).
Jerry Perry, age 49, of Eastman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, lighted headlights/other lights required and possession and use of drug related objects.
Talusia Johnson, age 26, of Eastman was arrested for drugs- cocaine possession of, possession of methamphetamine, open container violation, possession of ounce or less of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects.
Miles Ivory, age 29, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct and FTP bench warrant.
Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and firearms: possession by a minor.
Jayci Cox, age 40, of Eastman was arrested for Obstructing law enforcement officers, driving under the influence (DUI) and safety belts violation (adults).
David Muntford, age 21, of Eastman was arrested for theft by taking.
Juvenile, age 12, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts and battery (simple)
Gregory Wilcox, age 39, of Eastman was arrested for Obstructing law enforcement officers and pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I)
Delfenia Shearin, age 70, of Eastman was arrested for FTP bench warrant.
Ethan Bradford, age 17, of Chester was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.
Cindy Evans, age 34, of Eastman was arrested for license-driving while license suspended/revoked.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for the week ending January 25, 2019.
Michelle Allen, age 37, of Dublin was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, or methamphetamine and illegal possession of controlled substance marijuana.
Donald Earl Beck, age 58, of North Port, Florida was arrested for suspended license, violation of intermediate license and operation of unregistered motor vehicle.
Rickie Blackshear, age 38, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.
Cedric Charles Deering, age 62, of Eastman was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)
Arrests made by police, deputies
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)