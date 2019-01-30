A dangerous concept

Nathan Phillips, latest medialeft hero?
“Nathan Phillips is a well known far left activist. He approached children to aggressively bang his drum in their faces and is now playing victim.”
NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com
Who says all Hispanics hate the wall? The Republican National Hispanic Assembly endorses Trump’s border wall, says BigLeaguePolitics.com  1-24-19.
My favorite retired football player Jack Lambert drives a truck with the bumper sticker: “I Do Not Brake for Liberals”.
NFL: National Felon League.
ESPN: Egotistical Sociologists Peddling Nonsense.
“Human needs: socialist or redistributive programs.”
Joe Sobran Sobran.com
Maybe the best columnist of all – he was blackballed by big media and the gutless “conservative” establishment.
mm
I miss Paul Harvey!
Remember Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who posed as a black person? Lew Rockwell (LewRockwell.com) says she had white European ancestry yet became a “Race-Faker.”
“If only she called herself a man, that would have been a-ok.”
Lew Rockwell  1-6-19
Open Borders is a dangerous concept – look at the crimes committed by unvetted illegals, all considered pre-Democrats. That’s why the Demoleft welcomes them. Unfortunately, there is also a well-funded open borders wing of the Republican Party. The Libertarian-losertarian Party was pushing open borders years back, in the 1970s, probably does today, still stuck at around one or two percent of the vote every four years.

We gave away $56 billion to foreign governments last year. Ten percent of that waste would fund the border wall: $5.6 B, and it would pay for itself rather quickly. Congressmen Ron Paul and Larry McDonald, both medical doctors, were right in voting no on all foreign aid. Most Republicans today spinelessly go along with it. Foreign aid is unconstitutional.
Illegals cost us an estimated $150,000,000,000 ($150 billion) per year – can’t afford $5 billion or so for a wall?
“The Left lies like you breathe.”
Dennis Prager  DennisPrager.com
“Where is the left’s sensitivity for Americans killed by illegal immigrants?”
Laura Ingraham  LauraIngraham.com
Illegals trying to enter the U.S. every day: 2,000, another 60,000 illegally enter the country every month, astounding numbers.
Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, laughably trying to be Miss Authenticity, was in a television clip grabbing a cold beer out of a refrigerator, reaching out to blue collar America.
ThoughtCo.com has a list of all 21 government shutdowns in U.S. history, starting with President Gerald Ford, 10 days, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 11, 1976.
Several foul-mouth Demoleft Congress people are giving us a preview of the next two years.
The free market destroys the liberal narrative, says ForLibertyNews.com.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
