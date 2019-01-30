Nathan Phillips, latest medialeft hero?
“Nathan Phillips is a well known far left activist. He approached children to aggressively bang his drum in their faces and is now playing victim.”
NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com
Who says all Hispanics hate the wall? The Republican National Hispanic Assembly endorses Trump’s border wall, says BigLeaguePolitics.com 1-24-19.
My favorite retired football player Jack Lambert drives a truck with the bumper sticker: “I Do Not Brake for Liberals”.
NFL: National Felon League.
ESPN: Egotistical Sociologists Peddling Nonsense.
“Human needs: socialist or redistributive programs.”
Joe Sobran Sobran.com
Maybe the best columnist of all – he was blackballed by big media and the gutless “conservative” establishment.
mm
I miss Paul Harvey!
Remember Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who posed as a black person? Lew Rockwell (LewRockwell.com) says she had white European ancestry yet became a “Race-Faker.”
“If only she called herself a man, that would have been a-ok.”
Lew Rockwell 1-6-19
Open Borders is a dangerous concept – look at the crimes committed by unvetted illegals, all considered pre-Democrats. That’s why the Demoleft welcomes them. Unfortunately, there is also a well-funded open borders wing of the Republican Party. The Libertarian-losertarian Party was pushing open borders years back, in the 1970s, probably does today, still stuck at around one or two percent of the vote every four years.
A dangerous concept
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)