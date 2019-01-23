Dublin man dies in one vehicle crash

A Dublin man was killed when the pickup truck that he was driving ran off the roadway and flipped over several times.
Robert Lee Johnson, age 57, of a Dublin address, was driving south on Georgia 117 (Dublin Highway), when he ran off the right side of the roadway near the intersection of Ocmulgee Church Road, struck several road signs, traveled over an embankment and overturned several times.
The accident happened at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 18.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rocky Springs Road and Georgia 27 (Terry Coleman Parkway) on Saturday, January 19 at approximately 12:23 p.m.
According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Jonna Merle Wilkes, age 52, of Eastman, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry east on Rocky Springs Road approaching the intersection of Georgia 27.
Robert H. Witherington, age 32, of Cochran, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup north on Georgia 27.
Wilkes failed to yield the right of way to Witherington and she ran into the pickup on the driver’s side.
The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrest for January 14, 2019 – January 22, 2019.
