Dublin man dies in one vehicle crash

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, January 23. 2019
Comments (0)
A Dublin man was killed when the pickup truck that he was driving ran off the roadway and flipped over several times.

Robert Lee Johnson, age 57, of a Dublin address, was driving south on Georgia 117 (Dublin Highway), when he ran off the right side of the roadway near the intersection of Ocmulgee Church Road, struck several road signs, traveled over an embankment and overturned several times.

The accident happened at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 18.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rocky Springs Road and Georgia 27 (Terry Coleman Parkway) on Saturday, January 19 at approximately 12:23 p.m.

According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Jonna Merle Wilkes, age 52, of Eastman, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry east on Rocky Springs Road approaching the intersection of Georgia 27.

Robert H. Witherington, age 32, of Cochran, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup north on Georgia 27.

Wilkes failed to yield the right of way to Witherington and she ran into the pickup on the driver’s side.

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrest for January 14, 2019 – January 22, 2019.

Roderick Wells, age 26, of Eastman was arrested for shoplifting less than $300.00.

Shawn Johnson, age 39, of Cochran was arrested for no insurance, driving while suspended tag, headlight requirements.

Britney Robinson, age 17, of Eastman was arrested for possession of ounce or less of marijuana.

Dori Veal, age 35, of Cochran was arrested for FTP bench warrant.

Shawn Kirkpatrick, age 37, of Eastman was arrested for FTP bench warrant, and disorderly conduct.

Lafeyette Butler, age 25, of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Juan Ramirez, age28, of Rhine was arrested for license: driving while unlicensed. Or expired/new resident and safety belt violation (adult)

Juvenile, age 12, of Eastman was arrested for unruly, tobacco sale to minors; purchase of cigarettes for, shoplifting less than $500.00, theft by taking less than $500.00 and violation of juvenile probation.

Joel Butler, age 26, or Eastman was arrested for battery (family violence) and criminal trespass-private.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News