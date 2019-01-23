Tear down this wall!

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, January 23. 2019
Comments (0)
Hideous Hillary Clinton says, “there’s no time to wait.” She refers to her push to get New York State to legalize abortion up to birth. Ross Perot probably agrees. He has donated generously to America’s largest abortion provider Planned Parenthood over the years, once donating a cool million dollars to PP.
Good for them: “95% of doctors in Ireland are refusing to kill babies in abortions.”
LifeNews.com
Americans for Tax Reform writer Alex Hendrie says the “Top 20% of households pay 88% of income tax.”
Today’s unemployment rate is the lowest since 1959.
We already have 600 miles of border wall. House Speaker San Fran Nan (cy) Pelosi says the proposed new border wall is immoral. Maybe she should introduce a bill to eliminate the 600 miles we already have in place. She should also remove the wall around her California mansion. San Fran Nan, tear down this wall! I wonder what Ronnie would think about all of this. The Trump wall would cost 1/10 of one percent of the national budget and would be cost effective in money and priceless lives saved.
Will the Democrats ever move leftward enough to turn off their diehard believers?
Just before the 2016 election, House Speaker RINO Paul Ryan warned Republicans running for reelection that the numbers were terrible, H.R. Clinton was running away with the election and the best strategy for Republicans was to run against Trump. Political “expert” George Will was spouting the same line. It was a rerun of the establishment vs. Ronald Reagan in the 1970s and early eighties. They don’t call Republicans the Stupid Party for nothing. The Stupid Party is still way ahead of the Evil Demo Party. Some Republicans are worth voting for. I can’t think of a Democrat since Larry McDonald and his widow Kathy McDonald that I’d vote for.
Workers in the private sector get laid off or fired at the rate of 1.5 million per month, nearly twice the number of federal workers being temporarily laid off once, numbering 800,000. The federal workers get back pay and their jobs back when the government shutdown ends. Most of the private sector workers do not have recall rights.

When Alabama missed an early extra point against Clemson, it was the ninth extra point miss by Alabama this year, making it number one in college football this season. I was beginning to think the extra point was automatic. Remember the World Football League in the mid-1970s with some catchy rules? You had to run or pass from the two yard line for an extra point, called the Action Point.   
Equifax says the average car payment is now $525 per month for 72 months (six years), or $37,800. Cars depreciate rapidly and this would only be worth some $3,000 to $4,000 or so six years later. Rico on TheoSpark.net found this. Always remember two important words for consumers: opportunity cost. 
“One of the wealthiest men in the world, the owner of Ikea, drives a 10-year old Volvo. The man is not stupid.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net  9-7-18
I’ve read about this fellow from Ikea – he says he never flies first class, always coach.
Barack Obama declared national emergencies 12 times. What’s wrong with the border wall gaining the same status?
Never-Trumper Erick Erickson says he voted for Evan McMullin in 2016. Remember media candidate “independent” liberal heartthrob Evan in Utah? He was supposed to turn Utah blue and end the Trump presidential run. Of course it was another medialeft failure.  Utah went heavily for Trump in the primary and general election. Maybe the media can dust Evan off in 2020 for a big comeback.
“Imperialism: international influence opposed to socialism.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Malicious prosecutor Robert Mueller seems accountable to no one. He reminds me of some sleazy villain slinking around the room in an old Charlie Chan movie.
Bumper sticker of the day: Liberalism is a Mental Disorder.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News