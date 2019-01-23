Hideous Hillary Clinton says, “there’s no time to wait.” She refers to her push to get New York State to legalize abortion up to birth. Ross Perot probably agrees. He has donated generously to America’s largest abortion provider Planned Parenthood over the years, once donating a cool million dollars to PP.
Good for them: “95% of doctors in Ireland are refusing to kill babies in abortions.”
LifeNews.com
Americans for Tax Reform writer Alex Hendrie says the “Top 20% of households pay 88% of income tax.”
Today’s unemployment rate is the lowest since 1959.
We already have 600 miles of border wall. House Speaker San Fran Nan (cy) Pelosi says the proposed new border wall is immoral. Maybe she should introduce a bill to eliminate the 600 miles we already have in place. She should also remove the wall around her California mansion. San Fran Nan, tear down this wall! I wonder what Ronnie would think about all of this. The Trump wall would cost 1/10 of one percent of the national budget and would be cost effective in money and priceless lives saved.
Will the Democrats ever move leftward enough to turn off their diehard believers?
Just before the 2016 election, House Speaker RINO Paul Ryan warned Republicans running for reelection that the numbers were terrible, H.R. Clinton was running away with the election and the best strategy for Republicans was to run against Trump. Political “expert” George Will was spouting the same line. It was a rerun of the establishment vs. Ronald Reagan in the 1970s and early eighties. They don’t call Republicans the Stupid Party for nothing. The Stupid Party is still way ahead of the Evil Demo Party. Some Republicans are worth voting for. I can’t think of a Democrat since Larry McDonald and his widow Kathy McDonald that I’d vote for.
Workers in the private sector get laid off or fired at the rate of 1.5 million per month, nearly twice the number of federal workers being temporarily laid off once, numbering 800,000. The federal workers get back pay and their jobs back when the government shutdown ends. Most of the private sector workers do not have recall rights.
Tear down this wall!
